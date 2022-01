Wausau Pilot & Review

Wausau West high school rinks won both the boys and girls championships at the Tietge Bonspiel held Friday and Saturday at the Wausau Curling Center.

The Wendling rink was the boys winner and the Hintz rink won the girls competition.

The Tietge is the largest and longest running high school Bonspiel in the United States, and is named for former Wausau high school curling coach Dennis Tietge.

Results:

Boys

1st Event Winner – Wausau West (Wendling)

1st Event Runner Up – Poynette (Lannoye)

2nd Event Winner – Portage (Macomber)

2nd Event Runner Up – Kimberly (Eckrose)

3rd Event Winner – Portage (Charles)

3rd Event Runner Up – Wausau East (Schneider)

4th Event Winner – Monona Grove (Aro)

4th Event Runner Up – Appleton East (Longsine)

Girls

1st Event Winner – Wausau West (Hintz)

1st Event Runner Up – Pardeeville (Barden)

2nd Event Winner – Marshfield (Spindler)

2nd Event Runner Up – Kimberly (Dollevoet)

3rd Event Winner – Point (Rubenzer)

3rd Event Runner Up – Portage (Lehman)

4th Event Winner – Point (Yarbrough)

4th Event Runner Up – Marshfield (Franklin)

West boys rink from left to right: Jacob Hamann (2nd), Wes Wendling (skip), Carson Kirsch (lead), Chris Kirsch (3rd).

West girls from left to right: Amelia Hintz (skip), Kaydee Rennie (3rd), Madyson Olson (lead), and Ella Wendling (2nd).