Wausau Pilot & Review

Bitterly cold conditions are continuing in Wausau and throughout central Wisconsin, prompting the National Weather Service to once again issue a wind chill advisory for the area.

The advisory is in effect from 5 p.m. Monday until 9 a.m. Tuesday for portions of central, north central and northeast Wisconsin. Expect very cold wind chills ranging from -15 to -25 overnight.

Weather officials say the dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Keep pets indoors as much as possible and wear weather-appropriate clothing if you must go outdoors.