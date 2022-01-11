WAUSAU – The Center for the Visual Arts has opened its longest running annual juried exhibit, “Midwest Seasons.”

CVA’s 32nd Annual “Midwest Seasons.”_Mandala with Maple Samaras by Elizabeth Kazda. Photo courtesy CVA.

This show will run until March 5 at 427 N. Fourth St. in downtown Wausau.

Now in it’s 32nd year, “Midwest Seasons” features artists from all over the country who propose pieces that capture the spirit of the Midwest and its seasonal wonders. This year’s juror is Melissa Airy, an accomplished artist and educator working at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point where she teaches new and emerging art methods and media.

“Juror Mellisa Airy has chosen an exemplary body of work for this year’s

Midwest Seasons,” said Madison Hager, executive director and curator, in a news release. “The process is always difficult for our jurors with so many high-quality submissions. The juried works cover a wide range of mediums and styles, from traditional oil paintings to more contemporary fiber art.”

If you go

What: 32nd annual “Midwest Seasons”

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays; noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays through March 5

Where: Center for the Visual Arts – Caroline S. Marks Gallery, 427 N. Fourth St., Wausau

Cost: Free



