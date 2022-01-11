Wausau Pilot & Review

Snowmobiles in Marathon County on Zone 3 will open at 8 a.m. Friday with no closures, the final zone to open in the county.

Motorized Recreation Coordinator Mitchell Fox, in a news release, said there will be a large amount of logging activity within the County Forest units in Zone 3 and riders should watch for trail signs. Trail conditions will be rough in those areas and riders are urged to be alert and use caution.

Trails allowing winter ATV use in Zone 3 will tentatively open at 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24.

Riders can expect early season conditions and should use caution as trail conditions warrant. Please stay on designated trails and follow all trail closed signs. Riding on a closed trail is trespassing and can result in a permanently closed trail.

For trail updates and closures please see the Marathon County Parks, Recreation &

Forestry website or call the Marathon County Trails hotline at 715-261-1550, option 6.