By Paul Lecker

For Wausau Pilot & Review

STRATFORD – A back-and-forth game turned into a runaway for the Stratford boys basketball team as it used a big run in the final 12 minutes to pull away and defeat Wausau Newman Catholic 63-47 in a battle of Marawood Conference South Division leaders Tuesday night at Stratford High School.

Newman led 35-34 after a basket by Mason Prey with 12 minutes to go before the Tigers went on a 13-1 run during the next five minutes to take control.

The Tigers’ victory shaves down a three-way tie for the Marawood South lead to two as Stratford and Marathon, a winner over Assumption on Tuesday, both stand at 7-1 in conference play, while Newman drops to 6-2.

Cam Daul, who finished with a game-high 23 points, sparked the run for Stratford with a basket, a 3-pointer and two free throws that pushed the Tigers’ lead to 47-36 with 7:07 remaining.

Prey scored to end the drought from the field for the Cardinals (10-3 overall) and he added a pair of free throws before Stratford scored eight more in a row keyed by a 3-pointer from Kaden Griesmer, who added 12 points in the win.

The Tigers made 13 of 20 free throws in the final 7 minutes and finished with only five turnovers, while forcing 16 from Newman Catholic.

There were four ties and five lead changes in the first half as Stratford was able to take a 25-24 lead into halftime.

A 3-pointer from Isaac Seidel, one of four by the Cardinals’ sharp-shooting guard, tied the game 29-29 early in the second half.

After Stratford made one of two free throws, Charlie Shields scored inside and Prey dunked following a steal to give Newman a 33-30 lead.

Instead of the dunk fueling the Cardinals, it was Stratford which stepped up and limited Newman to just 14 points over the final 15 minutes of the game.

Prey finished with 18 points and Seidel had 12 for the Cardinals

Stratford plays at Wisconsin Rapids Assumption and Newman Catholic will travel to Edgar for Marawood South games on Friday. Both games will be live-streamed at zaleskisports.com.

Tigers 63, Cardinals 47

Newman Catholic 24 23 – 47

Stratford 25 38 – 63

NEWMAN CATHOLIC (47): Mason Prey 6-9 3-4 18, Jackson Pfender 2-4 0-0 5, Zongcha Lo 0-0 0-0 0, Conner Krach 2-10 2-2 6, Jacob Pfiffner 1-5 1-4 4, Owen Sullivan 0-0 0-0 0, Isaac Seidel 4-7 0-0 12, Eli Gustafson 0-1 0-0 0, Charlie Shields 1-1 0-0 2. FG: 16-37. FT: 6-10. 3-pointers: 6-20 (Seidel 4-7, Pfiffner 1-3, Pfender 1-3, Gustafson 0-1, Prey 0-2, Krach 0-4). Rebounds: 21 (Krach 6). Turnvoers: 16. Fouls: 27. Fouled out: Prey. Record: 10-3, 6-2 Marawood Conference South Division.

STRATFORD (63): Braeden Schueller 0-6 0-0 0, Ashton Wrensch 3-15 3-7 9, Cade Bruesewitz 0-7 4-4 4, Devin Ulrich 3-5 6-8 12, Cam Daul 7-13 7-11 23, Kaden Griesmer 4-6 2-2 12, Brady Schmidt 0-1 0-0 0, Zack Seitz 1-2 1-3 3. FG: 18-55. FT: 23-36. 3-pointers: 5-23 (Griesmer 2-3, Daul 2-7, Wrensch 1-6, Schueller 0-3, Bruesewitz 0-3, Schmidt 0-1). Turnovers: 5. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: none. Record: 11-1, 7-1 Marawood Conference South Division.