WAUSAU – Community COVID-19 testing through the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point at Wausau has resumed as part of the university’s ongoing efforts to protect the community, students and employees during the outbreak of the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

Appointments are required for these free rapid-results antigen tests at www.wihealthconnect.com. Testing will be offered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays at Marathon Park East Gate Hall, 801 Garfield Ave., Wausau. Parking is available in Marathon Park, just north of East Gate Hall. Please note that testing will not be available on Jan. 20.

Rapid antigen and PCR testing is available to anyone age 5 years old and older. Allow 20-25 minutes for the test and results. The results will be available on site and by logging into the registration website.

A face covering is required at the testing location.

For questions, contact the UWSP COVID-19 Hotline at covid@uwsp.edu or 715-346-2619. For more information, see the COVID testing website.