MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will host a free fishing weekend Jan. 15-16 to share the fun and excitement of winter fishing. No fishing license or trout and salmon stamps are required.

Anglers can fish state waters where there is an open season. All other fishing regulations apply, such as limits on the number and size of fish you can keep and any seasons when you must release certain fish species.

As a reminder, anglers cannot fish spring trout ponds during the winter free fishing weekend. Review trout regulations and 2021-2022 hook and line regulations for more information.

If you plan to keep your catch, be sure to review the DNR’s Safe Eating Guidelines to stay informed of potential consumption advisories impacting some waterbodies throughout the state.

Find Free Fishing Weekend events on the DNR events webpage.