WAUSAU – Hot dog!

Get ready for the race of all races!

The Wausau Cyclones and SC Swiderski will hold the inaugural Wiener Dog Races during the intermission of the Cyclones Hockey game on Feb. 5.

Each dachshund race will start at the goal line and finish at the opposite blue line. Each wiener dog entry will receive two complimentary tickets to the game. To fill out the entry form for your wiener dog or for more information, visit wausaucyclones.com/wienerdograces.

“Our organization is excited to put on such a unique and entertaining event for our fans. We think that this event is something that the community will find very enjoyable and something that will become a yearly tradition,” director of business operations Zach Serwe said.

New Life Pet Adoption Center will receive 100 percent of the proceeds from chuck-a-puck at the Feb. 5 game and will also have a 50/50 raffle that evening. The center was formed as a no-kill center in 2000 for the purpose of placing more adoptable companion animals into loving and caring homes; educating the public and municipal governments about the overpopulation problem with emphasis on the importance of spaying and neutering and to provide a place of safety and the humane treatment of companion animals while awaiting adoption.

Tickets for the wiener dog race are available at wausaucyclones.com.