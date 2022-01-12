Wausau Pilot & Review

MERRILL – Kiara Hammond scored 25 points and snagged 11 rebounds to lead the D.C. Everest girls basketball team to a 77-52 win over Merrill in a Wisconsin Valley Conference matchup Tuesday at Merrill High School.

The Evergreens (6-8, 2-3 Wisconsin Valley Conference) rolled out to a 35-16 lead by halftime and were able to maintain their big lead the rest of the game.

Ella Pavlovich added 17 points and five rebounds for D.C. Everest, which had 10 different players score in the victory.

D.C. Everest plays a nonconference game at Medford on Friday.

Evergreens 77, Bluejays 52

D.C. Everest 35 42 – 77

Merrill 16 36 – 52

D.C. EVEREST (77): Jenna Check 0-1 0-2 0, Kirsten Hall 0-2 0-0 0, Braelyn Beiler 2-7 0-0 5, Grace Sandquist 0-2 0-0 0, Katie Schulz 0-3 0-0 0, Kiara Hammond 8-14 8-10 25, Brianna Rux 1-1 0-0 3, Paisley Leszczynski 0-0 3-4 3, Riley Zuleger 1-5 4-5 6, Brenna Lehrke 2-2 0-0 5, Kennedy Stowell 2-6 1-2 5, Lauryn Wimmer 1-1 1-2 3, Abby Kislow 2-4 1-2 5, Ella Pavlovich 8-13 0-0 17. FG: 27-61. FT: 18-27. 3-pointers: 5-17 (Rux 1-1, Lehrke 1-1, Pavlovich 1-1, Beiler 1-4, Hammond 1-4, Zuleger 0-1, Hall 0-2, Schulz 0-3). Rebounds: 49 (Hammond 11). Record: 6-8, 2-3 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

MERRILL (52): Maddie Drew 5 0-0 15, Maddy Ott 0 3-4 3, Alayna Pozorski 0 3-4 3, Lydia Koehler 2 0-0 4, Sophie Wendorf 0 2-2 2, Mia Ott 1 4-6 6, Laney Zuelsdorff 3 0-0 8, Brenna Steinagel 3 5-6 11, Decilyn Clark 0 0-0 0. FG: 14. FT: 17-22. 3-pointers: 7 (Drew 5, Zuelsdorff 2). Record: 2-11, 0-5 Wisconsin Valley Conference.