Fire crews on Wednesday responded to a report of a blaze at a Hatley home with two dogs trapped inside, according to emergency scanner reports.

The first crews were dispatched at 8:11 a.m. Wednesday to a home in the 300 block of Clark Street in Hatley after a caller reported the fire. No people were believed inside the home when the call came in.

A short time after Hatley Fire crews arrived, additional support was requested from other area fire agencies.

This is a developing story that will be updated.