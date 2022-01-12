This week’s featured adoptable pet from the Humane Society of Marathon County is a service of Peaceful Pines Pet Memorials & Family Sanctuary in Mosinee.

My name is Mya and I’ve never really been one to believe in miracles but I’m hoping for one right now. I’m a senior dog in a shelter setting and I don’t get along perfectly with everyone which means I’m already in a category that makes me harder to adopt. I’m friendly with other dogs who are my size or bigger but prefer not to be around the little yappers. I am not comfortable around small children who may be too active or not understanding of my need for personal space. Cats don’t seem to be a problem and I am more comfortable and familiar with women than men. I’m hopeful someone will see that even though I have my flaws, I’m still just as deserving as the little puppy a few kennels down. That I am still a great girl and the right dog for someone whose lifestyle matches mine.