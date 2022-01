WAUSAU – Cheer on athletes as they compete in the 10th annual Leinenkugel’s Classic Pond Hockey tournament on outdoor rinks Jan. 14 and 15 at Marathon Park on Stewart Avenue in Wausau.

More than 50 teams travel to central Wisconsin to compete in this two-day event, which begins at 5 p.m. Jan. 14 and continues from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Jan. 15.

For more information, visit classicpondhockey.com.