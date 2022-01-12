By Shereen Siewert

Trial dates have been set for the 36-year-old Marathon County woman accused of keeping officers at bay for hours during a standoff at a Rib Mountain hotel, then firing her weapon at police.

Katina Mulroy, formerly of the town of Emmet, faces charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, intentionally pointing a firearm at a law enforcement officer, resisting or obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct in connection with the Jan. 14, 2021 standoff.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Rothschild Police Department and Wisconsin DNR responded Jan. 14 to the Days Inn in Rib Mountain for a report of a person in a hotel room with a gun. The suspect, later identified as Mulroy, was a guest at the hotel but had overstayed. Police say she pulled out a gun when asked by hotel management to leave the property. A hotel representative immediately called 911 and negotiators worked to persuade Mulroy to surrender for more than six hours.

When negotiations failed, officers encountered Mulroy in a hallway holding a semi-automatic handgun. According to court documents, Mulroy allegedly did not comply with orders to drop the weapon and instead faced police with the firearm in both hands.

Officers fired a less than lethal round striking Mulroy, who then allegedly raised her firearm, pointed it in the direction of law enforcement, and fired.

Officers say they fired their weapons and Mulroy was hit multiple times before falling to the ground. Mulroy retained possession of the firearm for about seven minutes after being shot, police said. She then discarded the firearm and law enforcement immediately rendered aid for non-life threatening injuries.

After recovering from her wounds at a local hospital Mulroy was transported to the Marathon County Jail, where she remains held on a $50,000 cash bond.

During a pretrial hearing Tuesday, Circuit Judge Suzanne O’Neill set future court dates including a 7-day trial that is set to begin Oct. 10. Another conference is set for Feb. 28.

Deputies from the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Rothschild Police Department and Wisconsin DNR responded on Jan. 14 to the Days Inn in Rib Mountain for a report of a person in a hotel room with a gun. The suspect, later identified as Mulroy, was a guest of the hotel, had overstayed, and pulled out a firearm when asked by hotel management to leave the property, police said.