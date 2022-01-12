WAUSAU – YWCA Wausau will offer virtual finance workshops for all ages at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays, Feb. 2 through March 16, via Zoom.

YWCA Wausau has partnered with Incredible Bank, Summit Tax & Accounting, IB Insurance and community volunteers to facilitate these workshops on the following topics:

Feb. 2: Budgeting, Balancing and Setting Goals-Andrew Wieland Incredible Bank

Feb. 9: Getting out in the Work Force-Nic Bisgrove Incredible Bank

Feb. 16: Checking, Savings and YOUR CREDIT SCORE! -Anne Heggelund

Feb. 23: Insurance/Retirement -Dilan Brabender IB Insurance

March 2: Saving for Big Events/Daily Decisions to Save Money-Andrew Wieland Incredible Bank

March 9: Taxes-Sydney Fritzel Summit Tax & Accounting

March 16: Round Table Questions! (ALL)

There is a one-time registration fee of $10 to attend all workshops. Register at https://ywcawausaufinance.eventbrite.com.

If financial assistance is needed, contact samwederath@ywcawausau.org.