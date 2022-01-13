Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.

If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.

All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.

Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.

You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

WANTED: Troy A. Olsen, 47, of Wausau. Arrest warrant issued Jan. 7, 2022: Bail jumping (two counts)

Sarahlee R. Vue, 30, of Wausau. Jan. 11, 2022: Burglary – repeater

WANTED: Shawn McFann, 22, of Wausau. Arrest warrant issued Jan. 7, 2022: Bail jumping (six counts,) retail theft

Stephen M. Shields, 39, of Antigo. Jan. 7, 2022: Misappropriation of identification information to avoid penalty – repeater

Timothy J. Gascoigne, 26, of Weston. Jan. 7, 2022: Criminal trespassing, resisting or obstructing an officer, bail jumping

Tou Fue Lee, 36, of Wausau. Jan. 11, 2022: Burglary as party to a crime

Travis J. Arseneau, 32, of Kronenwetter. Jan. 10, 2022: Child abuse-intentionally cause harm



Vonzell V. Williams, 43, of Wausau. Jan. 10, 2022: Battery or threat to a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer, strangulation and suffocation, battery, resisting or obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct

Garrett Kratwell, 29. Jan. 12, 2022: Misappropriation of identification information to avoid penalty, resisting or obstructing an officer, bail jumping

Houston L. Shepard, 39, of Crandon. Jan. 10, 2022: Bail jumping

Jose M. Ortez-Herrera, 41, of Stratford. Jan. 10, 2022: First-degree recklessly endangering safety, attempted strangulation and suffocation, criminal damage to property, battery

Matthew W. Gendron, 32, of Mosinee. Jan. 6, 2022: Hit and run involving injury, bail jumping



WANTED: Nicholas R. Cliver, 33, of Stevens Point. Arrest warrant issued Jan. 7, 2022: Escape-criminal arrest, bail jumping, tampering with a global positioning system tracking device, criminal damage to property

Michael C. Peaslee, 40, of Schofield. Jan. 10, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia

Randy W. Starkey, 56, of Wausau. Jan. 10, 2022: Bail jumping, disorderly conduct, battery, possession of drug paraphernalia

Ronny A. Copeland, 28, of Wausau. Jan. 10, 2022: Bail jumping, resisting or failing to stop, operating while revoked, bail jumping – repeater

Faith M. Dolbow, 39, of Rib Mountain. Jan. 12, 2022: Strangulation and suffocation, battery, bail jumping

WANTED: Dustin J. Wierzba, 36, of Wausau. Warrant issued Jan. 13, 2022: Retail theft between $500 and $5,000

David M. Schreindl, 47, of Spencer. Jan. 6, 2022: Theft by false representation

Christopher Her, 26, of Wausau. Jan. 7, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping

Chang S. Yang, 39, of Stratford. Jan. 10, 2022: Repeated first-degree sexual assault of the same child

Bryse L. Drake, 20, of Kronenwetter. Jan. 6, 2022: Bail jumping, neglecting a child

Adrian D. Knox, 53, of Weston. Jan. 10, 2022: Possession of cocaine, second offense or greater