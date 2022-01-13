Wausau Pilot & Review

EDGAR – The Edgar girls basketball team raced out to a double-digit lead by halftime and held on to defeat Wausau Newman Catholic 55-35 in a Marawood Conference South Division game Thursday at Edgar High School.

The win is Edgar’s sixth in a row as it improves to 11-4 overall and 6-3 in the Marawood South.

Edgar led 32-15 by halftime and pushed the lead to 20 at the end.

Regan Borchardt scored 18 points and Leah Davis chipped in 10 for the Wildcats.

Maggie Wulf scored 18 points to lead Newman Catholic, which falls to 5-7 overall and 0-7 in the Marawood South.

Edgar plays at Marathon and Newman Catholic will host Wisconsin Rapids Assumption in Marawood Conference South games on Tuesday.

Wildcats 55, Cardinals 35

Newman Catholic 15 20 – 35

Edgar 32 23 – 55

NEWMAN CATHOLIC (35): Sidney Galang 1 1-2 3, Lily Shields 1 0-0 2, Ashley Jankowski 0 1-2 1, Maggie Wulf 4 10-12 18, Lily Ziemetz 2 0-0 5, Mel Severson 0 0-0 0, Evie Bates 3 0-1 6, Danisa Zenk 0 0-0 0. FG: 11. FT: 12-17. 3-pointers: 1 (Ziemetz 1). Fouls: 24. Fouled out: Galang, Shields, Bates). Record: 5-7, 0-7 Marawood Conference South Division.

EDGAR (55): Skylee Manecke 1 5-6 7, Malia Hoesly 0 3-4 3, Reagan Borchardt 7 2-4 18, Olysta Baumann 0 2-4 2, Karlin Lipinski 3 1-2 8, Leah Davis 4 0-0 10, Amber Skrzycak 1 3-3 5, Makayla Wirkus 1 0-2 2, Morgan Streveler 0 0-0 0. FG: 17. FT: 16-25. 3-pointers: 5 (Davis 2, Borchardt 2, Lipinski 1). Fouls: 17. Fouled out: none. Record: 11-4, 6-3 Marawood Conference South Division.