Wausau Pilot & Review

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Destinee Steinhafel won the uneven bars and the all-around title to lead the Wisconsin Rapids gymnastics team to a 129.7-117.65 victory over Mosinee in a Great Northern Conference dual meet Thursday at Lincoln High School.

Steinhafel won the uneven bars with a score of 8.2, and was second in the vault (8.6) and floor exercise (8.55) to finish first in the all-around competition with a total score of 33.2 to lead the Raiders to the win.

Emmalee Boucher won the vault (8.7) and Fiona Gaugert took first in the floor (8.75) as well for Wisconsin Rapids.

Avery Ahles won the balance beam with a score of 8.0 and finished second in the all-around (32.7) for Mosinee.

Wisconsin Rapids hosts Stevens Point for a dual meet on Jan. 20. Mosinee will take a couple of weeks off before returning to action Jan. 27 at Marshfield.

Wisconsin Rapids 129.7, Mosinee 117.65

All-around: 1. Destinee Steinhafel (WR) 33.2; 2. Avery Ahles (MOS) 32.7; 3. Brianna Chellberg (MOS) 31.6; 4. Jaiden Reed (MOS) 28.15; 5. Kelsey Allen (MOS) 24.9; 6. Haley Pompo (MOS) 22.95.

Vault: 1. Emmalee Boucher (WR) 8.7; 2. D. Steinhafel (WR) 8.6; 3. Ahles (MOS) 8.6; 4. Chelberg (MOS) and Morgan Benedict (WR) 8.35; 6. Laynee Steinhafel (WR) 8.25; 8. Macey Back (WR) 8.15; 9. Allen (MOS) 7.8; 10. Pompo (MOS) 7.0.

Uneven bars: 1. D. Steinhafel (WR) 8.2; 2. Ahles (MOS) 7.8; 3. Chellberg (MOS) and Benedict (WR) 7.5; 5. L. Steinhafel (WR) 7.35; 6. Boucher (WR) 7.3; 7. Tori Deptula (WR) 7.25; 8. Reed (MOS) 6.4; 9. Allen (MOS) 4.75; 10. Pompo (MOS) 4.6.

Balance beam: 1. Ahles (MOS) 8.0; 2. Madisyn Hasenohrl (WR) 7.95; 3. Deptula (WR) 7.9; 4. D. Steinhafel (WR) 7.85; 5. Chellberg (MOS) 7.75; 6. Emily Hartjes (WR) 7.7; 7. Mia Chavez (WR) 7.45; 8. Allen (MOS) and Reed (MOS) 6.2; 10. Pompo (MOS) 4.9.

Floor exercise: 1. Fiona Gaugert (WR) 8.75; 2. D. Steinhafel (WR) 8.55; 3. Boucher (WR) 8.4; 4. Benedict (WR) 8.35; 5. Ahles (MOS) 8.3; 6. Chellberg (MOS) 8.0; 7. Back (WR) 7.5; 8. Reed (MOS) 7.35; 9. Pompo (MOS) 6.45; 10. Allen (MOS) 6.15.