WAUSAU – For the silent sports enthusiast, Wisconsin offers endless winter opportunities, including epic ski hills, miles of snowshoe trails and thousands of acres of forest perfect for hiking, fat tire biking or cross-country skiing. Because silent sports are exclusively self-propelled activities, they offer a way to enjoy both outdoor adventures and the beauty and solitude nature provides.

At 10 a.m. today, Jan. 14, “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert welcomes Bruce Steinberg, editor of Silent Sports Magazine, Mike Shouldice, president of MECCA Trails Alliance and Andrea Larson, executive director of IRONBULL in Wausau, for a conversation about the culture surrounding silent sports and how to make the most of Wisconsin’s natural landscape in winter.

Listeners can join the conversation by calling 800-780-9742 or email questions to ideas@wpr.org.

