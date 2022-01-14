(WAUSAU) A huge thank you to the veterans from the Athens, Stetsonville and the Wausau areas for their generous donation to the Stanley Relief Fund. The fund was set up to help the area tornado victims.

Leroy Syring, Commander of the Rib River DAV Chapter #31, is pictured presenting the $1000. check to Cindy Janisewski from the Forward Bank on December 24, 2021 at the bank in Stanley. It will certainly be put to good use and has already helped numerous families have a better Christmas.

John Willman from the Rib River DAV, Wausau VVA Chapter #479 and Rothschild Veterans Weekly Cup of Coffee group was partially responsible for collecting the donations including $297. from the Cup of Coffee group members.

Story courtesy of Mike Heilmann