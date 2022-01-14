Donald E. Howard

Donald E. Howard, age 92, of Wausau passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022 with his family by his side. He will be deeply missed.

Donald was born on August 28, 1929 in the Town of Maine to the late Harry and Lillian (Lemke) Howard. He graduated from Wausau East High School in 1947 and went on to earn his BA from Valparasio University in 1951. He then enlisted in the United States Marines and served his country during the Korean War. Upon his return from Korea he was united in marriage to Mary Ann Beilke on October 2, 1954 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wausau. Don worked as a CPA until his retirement at age 87. He began his career as member of general accounting firm and he later become partner and owner of Krause, Howard, & Company. Don and Mary Ann enjoyed traveling together and with their children. They visited all 50 States, Canada, and Mexico, during summer “car trips.” They were also able to visit Australia and extensively toured Europe. Don had a number of hobbies, including woodworking, square dancing, puzzles and playing cards. He enjoyed the outdoors and could often be found fishing or boating. He was an active member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, American Legion Post 10, VFW, Town of Texas Lions Club, Wausau Elks Club, and the Wisconsin Society of CPAs. His pride and joy were his grandkids and he loved being a part of their lives however he could.

Don is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Mary Ann Howard of Wausau; daughter Sheila Misso (Gary Roberton) of Rochester, MN and two granddaughters Christina and Angela; son Daniel (Karen) Howard of Charlotte, NC and two grandsons Matthew and Jonathan; brother Dale Howard of Illinois; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides his parents, Donald is preceded in death by his brother Harry Howard Jr and sisters-in-law Martha Howard and Mary Ann Howard.

Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, January 21, 2022 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 930 Edgewood Rd, Wausau. The Rev. Kemp Jones will officiate. Burial will be at Pine Grove Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 11:00 am until the time of service at the church on Friday. Masks will be required.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

The family would like to thank Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice for their care and compassion.

Alice Hanz

On January 8, 2022 Alice Hanz reached her 94th birthday, one she was fond to note she shared with Elvis Presley. On January 10, 2022 she passed away surrounded by family.

Alice was born in 1928 to Joseph and Laura Scutkowski. She was raised in Wausau, Wisconsin where, in 1945, she graduated from Wausau High School and subsequently worked at Marathon Electric. Alice married Zigmond Hanz on July 24, 1948 and they shared their lives for the next 60 years.

When they married she began working for Hanz Trucking founded by Zigmond and his brother Lawrence. Over the years, Alice enjoyed being a part of the Wisconsin Roadbuilders Association with Ziggy and Hanz Contractors. Through their numerous trips to conventions she made many close friends.

As children arrived, Alice became a full time mom who loved and raised five boys. She encouraged extracurricular interest in sports and attended many wrestling matches, track meets, little league baseball, football and hockey games. Alice was always a Packer Fan, but in later years, she became a fan of the Brewers and the Bucks as well. She said watching her sons play sports for so many years kindled an interest in Wisconsin professional teams.

Additionally, she introduced her boys to golf. Alice was a passionate golfer and a longtime member of the Wausau Country Club, where she spent many years playing with the Tuesday Morning Ladies League. She was also a member of the Wausau Racket Club and Saint Therese Catholic Parish in Schofield.

Alice enjoyed cooking holiday meals for Ziggy, her boys, and their families. She had a knack for baking and everyone looked forward to eating her apple, coconut cream, and lemon meringue pies.

She is survived by her five sons Jeff (Mary) Hanz, Mesa AZ, John (Candy) Hanz, Wausau WI, Scott (Angela) Hanz, Middleton WI, David (Dee) Hanz, Wausau WI, and Charlie (Monica) Hanz, Wausau WI, seven grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.

Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Zigmond, her mother and father, Joseph and Laura Scutkowski, her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Lawrence Sr. and Leokadia Hanz, four sisters and two brothers.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at St. Therese Catholic Church, 113 W. Kort Street, Schofield WI. Visitation will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday until time of services at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Therese Catholic Church in Schofield – 113 Kort Street Schofield WI 54476.

William M. Copa

William “Bill” Marvin Copa, age 81 died on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at his home in Weston with his devoted wife Ellen and family by his side.

Bill was born on May 27, 1940, in Little Falls, MN to Aloysius and Helen (Wielinski) Copa. On July 3, 1965, he married Ellen Louise Dahm in Fargo, ND; together they had three sons, Vincent, Joseph and Frederick.

Bill worked as a chemist for Zimpro, INC for over 35 years and advanced to Vice President after obtaining several patents and accolades for his work in wastewater treatment. Bill traveled the world supporting and defending wastewater treatment systems. Ellen was integral in leadership and support of their busy family and his professional accomplishments. Bill enjoyed watching sports, game shows, listening to the Brewers, and gardening.

Bill is survived by his wife Ellen of 56 years, sons Vincent Copa, Joseph (Annette) Copa, and Frederick (Angel) Copa. Along with nine grandchildren Alexander, Zachary, Cordelia, Natalia, Zoe, Liam, Phoebe, Miranda, and Dustin. Their accomplishments brought him great pride and happiness. His brothers Ken (Marian) Copa, Gary (Linda) Copa, and a sister Helen (Dick) Kloss and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, 4 brothers, and a sister.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 18, 2022, at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 6101 Zinser St. Weston, WI 54476. The Rev. Greg Bohren will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. A reception will follow the service. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

“Forever 39!”

Eugene G. Osero

Eugene G. Osero, 78, of Sarasota, FL and Wausau, WI, passed away on January 7, 2022.

Eugene was born on September 11, 1943, in Tomahawk, WI to Osten and Laura Osero.

He graduated from Tomahawk High School in 1961 and graduated from Northcentral Technical College in 1963 with an Associate Degree in Accounting. Eugene enlisted in the Navy in September 1963 for 4 years. He was able to travel to Scotland, Belgium, France, Puerto Rico, Panama Canal, Hawaii, and one year in Viet Nam.

Eugene married Lois Solomonson on June 22, 1968. They were married for 53 years.

Eugene became the president of the Wausau Education Association Credit Union from 1970 through 2003.

Eugene was proceeded in death by his parents, sisters-in-law Gloria Osero and Marilyn Osero, and nephew James Osero.

Eugene is survived by his wife Lois, son Andrew (Theresa) Osero of Peoria, AZ, son Ronald (Wendy) Osero of Appleton, WI, four grandchildren Danielle Schwerd, Ashley Osero, Anne Osero, and Louis Osero. Also survived by brothers Norm Osero, Amery, WI, Art (Jeanie) Osero, Tomahawk, WI, and Ken Osero, Blaine, MN, and a niece and several nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to a charity of your choice.

A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date.

Michael D. Wiesneske

Michael Donald John Wiesneske, 67 passed away January 5, 2022. Born to the late Edward and Joanne Wiesneske. He married Sue (Chack) in 1975.

He is survived by his wife Sue, brothers Ed (Therese), Pat (Tabatha) and sister Cindy (Jeff) Hollander, sons Kurt, Matt, Mike and grandson Jonathon Bloecher.

As a kid Mike and his siblings enjoyed spending time “Up North” at Bluegill lake, swimming and fishing. They even deer hunted with pa and Uncle Larry. His children also enjoyed “Up North”

Mike worked in the restaurant business since he was 16 starting and Ninos, then Marc’s Big Boy, Annio Café and finishing and Lee’s Famous Recipe.

A TV remote could usually be found in Mikes hand as he was usually watching sports. Mike loved all the Wisconsin teams. Golf was his passion he taught his sons and enjoyed golfing with them. A few golf vacations were taken which he enjoyed.

There were a lot of people praying from Mike and his family, Thank you.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022 from 1p.m. to 3 p.m. at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home.