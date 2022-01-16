Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Response to COVID-19. Please adhere to all recommendations from the Federal Government, Center for Disease Control and Marathon County Health Department.

Share Your Photography Skills! GiGi’s Playhouse is seeking an individual with photography experience/instruction to volunteer time to take photos of participants with Down syndrome that can be used throughout the year for marketing purposes. They will provide props to be used relevant to themes they will need to use throughout the year. If interested email volunteerwausau@gigisplayhouse.org or call 715-370-6652.

Become a Community Preparedness Educator! Preparing your community BEFORE a disaster is part of the American Red Cross mission. As a Community Preparedness Volunteer, you can help educate individuals, families and communities on actions to reduce the risk of a disaster and prepare to respond effectively and cope with disasters when they happen. The American Red Cross is seeking compassionate and committed individuals to help with the following efforts: youth programs that provide science-based disaster education and coping skills and community preparedness education opportunities, such as hands-only CPR or providing disaster education presentations. To learn more, contact Lee at lee.borofka@redcross.org.

Read with children—Virtually! Retire United is seeking volunteers for a virtual reading program called Vello. Volunteers will read with students from Marathon Elementary weekly. This is a great opportunity to build relationships and encourage a love of learning while promoting literacy in youths. Choose a time during the school day that suits your schedule. To learn more about this opportunity or to sign up, email Lori at lhattenhauer@unitedwaymc.org.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Response to COVID-19. Please call ahead and arrange with the agency coordinator.

Fidget Aprons. Looking for a fun sewing project this winter? MMC-Marshfield Medical Center is looking for fidget aprons to provide their memory care patients that include things like zippers, buttons, various textures, etc. All items must be securely attached. Contact Cathy for more information at taschler.catherine@marshfieldclinic.org.

Household Furnishings Needed. Help furnish homes of North Central Health Care clients with the following items: dresser, small kitchen table, trash bins, drinking glasses, silverware, pots/pans, plates, a love seat, living room chairs. Contact volunteer@norcen.org to donate.

Source: United Way of Marathon County