Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Wausau West jumped on Wisconsin Rapids with a dominant first half and rolled to a 72-49 win in a battle of Wisconsin Valley Conference girls basketball unbeatens on Friday at West High School.

Wausau West cruised out to a 50-22 lead by halftime and were able to maintain the big lead throughout.

West, after also winning a nonconference game Saturday 63-46 over Eau Claire North, is now 11-2 overall and 5-0 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference. Wisconsin Rapids drops to 6-6 and 5-1 in the conference.

Lexie White had 21 points, Estella Christensen added 14 points, Kenzie Deaton chipped in 11 points, and Kelly Kray had 11 points and 16 rebounds to lead the way for West.

Chelsea King had 14 points and Megan Clary added 12 for Wisconsin Rapids.

In Saturday’s win, White scored 21 points on the strength of 12-for-14 shooting at the free throw line, to lead the way for West.

Molly Anderson added 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Kenzie Deaton had 12 points for the Warriors.

Both teams return to action Tuesday. West plays a nonconference game at Eau Claire Memorial and Rapids will travel to Stevens Point for a WVC contest.

Friday’s Game

Warriors 72, Raiders 49

Wisconsin Rapids 22 27 – 49

Wausau West 50 22 – 72

WISCONSIN RAPIDS (49): Meghan Jochinsen 0-3 2-2 2, Kristin Radtke 1-3 2-4 4, Aliyah Jennings 1-4 1-4 3, Megan Clary 4-14 4-6 12, Jazzlyn Redcloud 0-2 2-2 2, Logan Vollert 1-3 0-2 2, Avery Brise 2-7 0-0 5, Izzy Escamilla 1-8 1-2 4, Chelsea King 6-15 1-2 14, Maddy Metcalf 0-0 0-0 0, Kate Schaeffer 0-0 0-0 0, Nikita Tisland 0-0 0-0 0. FG: 16-59. FT: 12-20. 3-pointers: 5-31 (Brise 2-7, Vollert 1-2, Escamilla 1-5, King 1-8, Radtke 0-1, Jochimsen 0-3, Clary 0-5). Rebounds: 27 (King 5, Jennings 5). Record: 6-6, 5-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

WAUSAU WEST (72): Sophia Bell 0-0 0-0 0, Kelly Kray 5-13 1-3 11, Kenzie Deaton 4-6 1-2 11, Brooke Schaefer 0-1 0-0 0, Ayla Christensen 0-3 0-0 0, Audrey Danniger 3-6 0-0 7, Desirae Rausch 2-3 0-1 4, Estella Christensen 4-9 4-6 14, Lexie White 8-14 3-4 21, Molly Anderson 2-10 0-2 4. FG: 28-65. FT: 9-18. 3-pointers: 7-16 (E. Christensen 2-3, White 2-3, Deaton 2-4, Schaefer 0-1, A. Christensen 0-1, Rausch 0-1). Rebounds: 50 (Kray 16). Fouls: 18. Fouled out: none. Record: 10-2, 5-0 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

Saturday’s Game

Warriors 63, Huskies 46

WAUSAU WEST (63): Kelly Kray 3-12 0-3 6, Kenzie Deaton 5-16 1-2 12, Audrey Danninger 3-7 2-2 8, Desirae Rausch 0-0 0-0 0, Estella Christensen 1-4 1-2 3, Lexie White 3-13 12-14 21, Molly Anderson 5-10 3-5 13. FG: 20-62. FT: 19-28. 3-pointers: 4-11 (White 3-4, Deaton 1-4, Christensen 0-1, Danninger 0-2). Reboudns: 40 (Kray 14). Fouls: 8. Fouled out: none. Record: 11-2.

EAU CLAIRE NORTH (46): Statistics not reported. Record: 6-7.