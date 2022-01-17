The Veterans Weekly Cup-of-Coffee group posted new photos at Denny’s in Rothschild on Friday, January 14, 2022. The photos are updated every quarter to honor their veteran members at patriotic events.

They meet every Wednesday from 10:00 to 11:30 am to enjoy a cup of coffee and meal. The group offers information of interest to veterans and support for each other.

In February of 2022 they will celebrate their tenth year of meeting at Denny’s. All Veterans of any age or era are welcome at the meetings. Follow them on Facebook.

Story and photos courtesy of Mike Heilmann