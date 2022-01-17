By Shereen Siewert

Sentencing has been set for a 57-year-old man convicted of intentionally driving his vehicle into a Colby-Abbotsford Police officer before embarking on a 10-mile high speed chase that ended when he was shot by police.

Dan W. Willison, of Curtiss, was charged in July 2015 with first degree recklessly endangering safety, felony bail jumping, fleeing an officer, fifth offense operating while intoxicated, operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, and operating a vehicle with a revoked license. A jury on Jan. 12 convicted him on all counts.

The charges stem from an incident that began May 2, 2019 at the Home Motel, 412 N. Fourth St., Abbotsford. Read more about the details of the case here.

After Willison’s Jan. 12 conviction, Marathon County Circuit Judge Mike Moran ordered a presentencing investigation. On Friday, Judge Moran set a sentencing date of July 15.

Willison, who remains behind bars, faces up to 44 years in the Wisconsin Prison System when he is sentenced this summer.