Clark S. Schalow

Clark S. Schalow, age 56, of Wausau died on Friday, January 14, 2022 at Select Specialty Hospital in Madison after a battle with Covid

Clark was born on December 29, 1965 in Wausau to Robert and Verna (Wendt) Schalow. He graduated from Wausau West High School. He owned and operated Schalow’s Stump Cutters and also worked at Greenheck, where his coworkers became like family. It was at Greenheck where he met his now Fiance, Kelly Butzlaff.

Clark was a true outdoorsman and loved sharing the outdoors with his family through camping, fishing and deer hunting. His family was his true pride and joy and he enjoyed spending time with them whenever he could. He never missed an opportunity to attend one of the kids or grandkids events.

Clark is survived by his children Alyson (Robert) Petersen, Brandyn Schalow, Jordyn (Ashley) Schalow, Bryana Schalow and Hayley Schalow; parents Robert and Verna Schalow; brother Dean (Maria) Schalow; grandma Helen Wendt; 8 grandchildren; and fiancé Kelly Butzlaff and her children Austin, Emily and Caleb.

He is preceded in death by his Grandma Kate and Grandpa Wendt.

Funeral Service will be held at 5:00 pm on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau. The Rev. Eric Hauan will officiate. The service will be livestreamed at www.helke.com. Visitation will take place from 1:00 pm until the time of service at the funeral home on Wednesday.

Kurt A Huckbody

Kurt A Huckbody, 55 of Ringle,WI passed away on December 28th 2021 at his home. He was born April 11th 1966, he was the son of Milton and Beverly Huckbody of Wausau, WI.



Kurt was a very hard working individual. He was a Mill Worker at Kolbe & Kolbe for over 30 years. In his free time he enjoyed spending quality time amongst family and friends; such as fishing, camping, hunting, watching football and Nascar. He loved to ride his motorcycle, snowmobile meanwhile racing on dirt bikes. He was extremely proud and excited to becoming a grandfather of two newborn baby boys Legacy Alejandro Le’Flore and Mason Michael Campbell

Survivors include his loving mother Beverly ,his daughters Lacey and Haley. Two Grandchildren Legacy and Mason. Three sisters , Pamela, Roxanne and Sandy. One brother Steven and many nephews and nieces.

He is proceeded in death by his father Milton and his significant other Penny.

A memorial service of remembrance will be held on Saturday, February 5th 2022 at Brainard Funeral Home 522 Adam’s St. located in Wausau Wi. Visitation will be allowed to the public from 9 A.M- 11 A.M with service to follow and celebrate his life and legacy.

LaVerne A. Hettinga

LaVerne A. Hettinga, age 94, of Wausau died on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Aspirus Hospice House.

LaVerne was born on February 19, 1927, in Wausau to the late William and Alma (Borchardt) Yolitz. She was united in marriage to Andrew Hettinga on September 30, 1950, at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church. LaVerne was the glue that held her entire family together. She loved to make her friends and family happy through her love of baking and cooking. She never went anywhere without a pan of bars or a plate of cookies. LaVerne was a faithful member of St,. Stephen’s Lutheran Church, having been baptized, confirmed, and married there. She was an amazing woman of God and would encourage her family to “Just pray about it” whenever facing struggles.

LaVerne is survived by her daughter Nelda Hettinga, son-in-law Tom Spencer, brother Herb Yolitz, sisters-in-law Darlene Yolitz and Dawn Hettinga, and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, LaVerne was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Hettinga, daughter Melody Spencer, and siblings Wilbert, Elva, Lucille, Joyce and David.

Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church, 512 McClellan Street, Wausau. The service will also be livestreamed and can be viewed. Visitation will be from 9:00 am until the time of the service at the church on Saturday, January 22, 2022. Masks will be required. Burial will take place at Pine Grove Cemetery at 9:00 am on Friday, January 28, 2022. A celebration of life will also be held this summer. Details will be forwarded to family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in LaVerne’s name.

The family would like to thank the staff of Aspirus Hospice House for their love and care during LaVerne’s short stay.

Sharon M. Wimmer

Sharon M. Wimmer, age 60, of Brokaw passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Sharon was born on December 6, 1961 in Wausau to Frank and Beverly (Knapp) Shebelski. She was united in marriage to Patrick Wimmer in February 2007. Sharon loved the outdoors, especially fishing, camping and being around the campfire. She was an amazing cook and baker and enjoyed sharing her treats with all who knew her. Sharon’s pride and joy was her family. She loved being a part of their lives however she could.

Sharon is survived by her husband Pat; children Connie (Adam) Hoffman, Amy (George Schreiner) Gumtz, Katie (David Dray) Gumtz and Dean (Liz Hastreiter) Gumtz; grandchildren Mason, Aiden, Isaac and Sophie; mother Beverly Krueger; sister Sue; brother Dale; and many other family members.

She is preceded in death by her father, Frank Shebelski, grandchildren Jackson and Jacob, and many other family members.

Per Sharon’s wishes, no services will be held.

Mary E. Gass

Mary (DeMars) Gass, 89, passed away peacefully at Aspirus Wausau Hospital on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. She lived her final days the same way she lived every day of her life with appreciation, deep faith, unconditional love, bountiful affection, and a constant, warm cheerfulness.

Mary Eloyce DeMars was born to Chester and Freda DeMars on May 14th,1932. While attending high school in Cornell, Wisconsin, Mary was involved in the school newspaper, Glee Club, FHA, Pep Club, and GAA’s Tumbling Team. On June 3,1948, when Mary was a mere 16 years old, she met the love of her life, Russell Gass, at a Roller Rink when Russell asked her to join him for a “couple’s skate”. She married Russell on September 15, 1951 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Cornell, Wisconsin. They were married for 56 wonderful years, until Russell’s death on Mary’s birthday, May 14, 2008.

The Newlyweds moved to Rockford, Illinois, where Mary began her first job of a long, successful career as a telephone switchboard operator for Wisconsin Bell. When they moved to Wausau in 1963, Mary worked for GTE as both a telephone operator and later as a dispatcher until her retirement in 1992. Mary was an excellent role model for her children, ambitious and conscientiously “doing it all,” working evenings when her children were young so that a parent was always home, preparing delicious meals, and packing the camper for weekend get-aways. She loved holding babies, dancing, admiring the beauty of nature, visiting relatives, and attending her children’s and grandchildren’s activities. She had a talent for art and drawing, especially sketching people. In their later years, she and Rusty enjoyed several wonderful trips; she liked riding the bus to the casino to meet up with friends for dinner, and watching the Packers, and “her” nightly TV programs. She was always content.

Mary will be deeply missed by her five loving children and their families: Sharon (John) Philipp, Apache Junction, AZ; Raina (Robert) Pfundheller, Altoona, WI; Daryl (Suzi) Gass, Hawkins, WI; Tim Gass (Donna Helsing), Winter, WI; and Sheila (Trent) Westcott, Rothschild, WI. Mary is also survived by 18 adoring grandchildren, and 10 beloved great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews, who claim Aunt Mary always made them feel special. Family and friends enjoyed Mary’s fun sense of humor and ready laugh, amazing cooking, warm hugs and compliments, and her easy-going personality that always welcomed extra friends and surprise visitors and revelled in the noise and chaos of large gatherings.

Throughout her life Mary was especially close to her parents and four siblings (who preceded her in death) and their families. Most holidays meant large gatherings with her brothers A. Richard (Clare) DeMars of Chippewa Falls and Roger (Joan) DeMars of Eau Claire and her sisters Patricia (Melvin) Gass of Bloomer and Sharon (Robert) Crane of Rockford, Illinois. She is survived by her sisters-in-law Joan and Clare. She also cherished Russell’s mother Gertrude Gass of Cornell and his four brothers and their wives (who all preceded her in death): Lloyd (Doris), Raymond (Jean), Urban (Marge), and Melvin (Patricia) Gass. Mary was also preceded in death by son-in-law Lawrence Post and Daughters-in-law Dawn (Dorshorst) Gass and Tami (Marceille Bednorski) Gass. Mary’s family would like to thank the caring medical workers who showed kindness and compassion.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 22, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 615 Stark St. Wausau, WI. Friends may visit an hour before the service from 10:00-11:00 am. Visitation will be from 5:00–8:00 pm on Friday, January 21, at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth St. Wausau, WI.

Edith K. Clark

Edith “Eydie” Clark 59 of Kronenwetter passed away at Aspirus Hospital on January 14, 2022. She was born to William and Phyllis (Krueger) Clark on February 14, 1962.

She is survived by her father William R. Clark, daughter Melissa (Andrew) Bella, Rothschild, sisters Betty (Mark) Martino, Kronenwetter, Judy (Dennis) Tiry, Gleason and her special friend Jim Benaszeski.

She is preceded in death by her mother Phyllis Clark.

Eydie enjoyed spending time taking trips to the casino, spending time playing ball with her four-legged friends Zeus and JJ, cuddle time with the cats and cleaning her Dodge Charger. Most of all she loved spending time with her family and friends.

She was employed at Kolbe and Kolbe. The family wanted to extend a special thank you to the staff at Aspirus Hospital for the wonderful care they gave Eydie.

A private family service will be held at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.HonorOne.com

In Lieu of flowers donations can made to The American Cancer society.