The Wausau Cyclones took on the Milwaukee Power on Saturday afternoon as the Cyclones looked to extend their three-game winning streak and widen their lead over Milwaukee for the final playoff spot in the Central Division. Wausau picked up a thrilling 6-5 win, which moved their season record to (14-17-0-1). Saturday’s win gives Wausau a five-point lead for the final playoff spot with just 15 games remaining.

Wausau got off to a quick start as they netted three goals in the first 20 minutes of action. Hayden Shoemake scored his 12th of the season at 6:06 of the first and Gage Vierzba contributed his team leading 16th and 17th of the season at 7:13 and 17:55 mark respectively. Milwaukee’s lone goal in the first period was scored by Ben Cremers.

The Cyclones extended their lead to 4-1 after Cullen Moehring fired home his 5th of the season at 3:54 of the 2nd period. Milwaukee then went on to score 3 of the next 4 goals to make it just a one goal deficit after two periods.

Milwaukee got back to even at 4:10 of the third period after Mason Ausmus scored his team leading 12th goal of the season. The game remained scoreless until just 1:00 minute remaining in the final frame when Wesley Coquet put home the game winning goal. Zach Dosan earned the win by stopping 36 of 41 shots he faced.

