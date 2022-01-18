Wausau Pilot & Review

SCHOFIELD – Marcus Hall scored 29 points, which included a 14-for-15 performance at the free throw line, to lead the D.C. Everest boys basketball team to an 80-66 win over Wausau West in a Wisconsin Valley Conference matchup Monday at the Greenheck Fieldhouse.

D.C. Everest led 35-33 at halftime before busting open the game with a 45-point second half.

The Evergreens is now 4-8 overall and 3-2 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference. Wausau West falls to 7-6 and 2-3 in conference play.

Cohen Priebe added 17 points, and Joey Rombalaski and Conner McFarlane each had 11 points in the win for D.C. Everest.

Jack Berens had 23 points and Cole Nelson scored 17 for West.

D.C. Everest hosts Shawano and West will travel to Eau Claire North for nonconference games on Tuesday.ac

Evergreens 80, Warriors 66

Wausau West 33 33 – 66

D.C. Everest 35 45 – 80

WAUSAU WEST (66): Beckett Teske 2 1-2 7, Brandon Kapitz 0 0-0 0, Jaaroul Walker 6 2-2 14, Will Matteson 0 0-0 0, Griffin Lang 0 0-0 0, Jack Berens 9 5-7 23, Brett Butalla 1 2-3 5, Cole Nelson 6 1-2 17, Daniel Allen 0 1-2 1, Vince Hanz 0 0-0 0. FG: 24. FT: 12-18. 3-pointers: 6 (Nelson 4, Teske 2). Fouls: 21. Fouled out: Butalla, Walker. Record: 7-6, 2-3 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

D.C. EVEREST (80): Conner McFarlane 4 1-2 11, Blake Nicoles 0 0-2 0, Joey Rombalski 5 1-2 11, Owen Soehl 1 1-1 3, Cohen Priebe 8 0-0 17, Marcus Hall 7 14-15 29, Adam Brost 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Miles 1 0-0 3, Ben Pruniske 3 0-1 6. FG: 29. FT: 17-23. 3-pointers: 5 (McFarlane 2, Priebe 1, Hall 1, Miles 1). Fouls: 16. Fouled out: Pruniske. Record: 4-8, 3-2 Wisconsin Valley Conference.