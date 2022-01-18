Wausau Pilot & Review

Make your feelings known this year with a free Valentine’s Day love note published in Feb. 14 and you can win a prize package from Wausau Pilot & Review valued at more than $500 for you and your sweetie. (Or, just you.)

Whether you’d like to simply say thanks, be poetic, or dare to take aim with Cupid’s bow, we’ll publish your personalized message on our special page. Of all those who send in notes at this link, one lucky winner will be drawn at random to receive a fabulous date night package, courtesy of our sponsors:

Pre-internet, lovers used newspapers as Valentine’s Day love letters, and Wausau Pilot & Review is renewing that tradition this year. While browsing through a list of newspapers from the 80s, we came across dozens of spreads containing love notes and hundreds of short, witty blurbs.

Some were sweet. “DEAR ANGELA, You are my one and only, I love you, I love you, I love you, Happy Valentine’s Day. Love William”

Some have a clear backstory. “DEAR DAN, I still care. Please tell me we can start again! Happy Valentines day. With love (and hope) from your Italian admirer”

Some were funny. “LAUREN: Even though you’re a Bears fan, I’ll keep you around. From SHANE”

Some were specific. “From a Design major to the Journalism major who thought I was a Broadcasting major, Happy Valentine’s Day.”

There are thousands of them – but you get the idea. Use your name or don’t…the only rule we have is no profanity or adults-only content, please. Just fill out the quick form (your name and other identifying information will only be used to contact you if you win) by accessing the link here. Or, you can fill out the embedded form, below. The deadline to submit is noon on Feb. 11.

Questions? Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com. Have fun!

