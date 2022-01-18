By Shereen Siewert

A 30-year-old woman arrested after a months-long investigation into several near-fatal drug overdoses in Wausau will spend several years in prison, after her sentencing Tuesday in Marathon County Circuit Court.

Briana Butterfield was wanted in three counties and had Fentanyl, methamphetamine, Gabapentin, THC and drug paraphernalia in her possession at the time of her Aug. 10 arrest. She was charged Aug. 11 with multiple counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of narcotics with intent to deliver, manufacturing or delivering Schedule I or II narcotics and additional related charges.

Butterfield was the subject of an intense investigation that began in early April by special agents with the Department of Criminal Investigation. Investigators say Butterfield sold thousands of dollars of Fentanyl-laced heroin to undercover officers, and to several Wausau residents who used the drugs and nearly died.

When selling the drugs to one agent, Butterfield allegedly admitted the heroin was “kinda potent” and said the buyer should “warn customers” about using the drugs, according to court documents.

Butterfield, who also goes by the name “Bee Miller,” lists a Lac Du Flambeau address but was living at a home in the 600 block of Chicago Avenue with a roommate while selling drugs to customers, police said. Several of the overdoses happened after the investigation was launched, according to police reports associated with the case.

As part of a plea agreement, Circuit Judge Greg Huber agreed to drop 11 of the 14 charges filed against her in August, along with charges in three other Marathon County cases. Butterfield pleaded guilty to charges of possessing narcotics with intent to deliver and first-degree recklessly endangering safety, which was filed with a repeater enhancement.

In addition to her four-year initial prison term, Butterfield was also ordered to spend an additional five years on extended supervision following her eventual release.

Judge Huber granted Butterfield 162 days credit for time served while awaiting trial.

But Butterfield could spend additional time behind bars depending on the outcome of additional cases filed elsewhere. In Portage County, she faces charges of attempted retail theft, while in Brown County, charges of child neglect, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping are pending.