Planetarium, observatory and Junior Scientist programs at UW-Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT – Take a journey around the universe this winter at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s Allen F. Blocher Planetarium and Arthur J. Pejsa Observatory.

Shows are free and open to the public, but donations are appreciated. Face coverings are required indoors at UW-Stevens Point.

Junior Scientist planetarium programs (ages preschool to third grade) will be offered from 3:30-4 p.m. one Sunday a month in collaboration with the UW-Stevens Point Museum of Natural History. Shows this winter include:

Jan. 23: “One World, One Sky” – Sesame Street characters explore the night sky, traveling from Earth to the moon with a friend from China.

Feb. 20: “Larry, Cat in Space” – Follow the adventures of Larry, whose owner unknowingly takes him on a trip to the moon.

Go to www.uwsp.edu/cols-ap/museum/Pages/Events.aspx to learn more about the Junior Scientist program.

Planetarium shows for all ages are offered at 2 p.m. Sundays. Shows in January and February include:

Jan. 23: “Unveiling the Invisible Universe” – Discover how scientists have learned about the universe for thousands of years.

Jan. 30: “Europe to the Stars” – Go behind the scenes at the European Southern Observatory to learn about telescopes and astronomy.

Feb. 6: “The Sun, Our Living Star” – Learn about our planet’s energy powerhouse and view rare images of the sun’s surface.

Feb. 13: “Exoplanets-Discovering New Worlds” – The search for new worlds continues as astronomers search for life beyond Earth.

Feb. 20: “Astronomy: 3000 years of Stargazing” – Retrace the milestones of cosmic discovery, from Copernicus and Galileo to the Hubble Telescope.

Feb. 27: “Incoming! Asteroids, Comets and Hard-Hitting Stories of Our Cosmic Origins” – Find out how these cosmic visitors have made an impact on Earth and how scientists are tracking moving objects in space.

Planetarium seating is first come, first served for up to 55 people. Groups of eight or more can schedule a special showing of any planetarium program by calling 715-346-2208 or completing an online request form. There is a cost of $25 per group for these presentations.

The Arthur J. Pejsa Observatory telescope will open Monday, Jan. 31, for free, public viewings from 8:30-10 p.m. Monday through Wednesday evenings. Viewings will be held only if the skies are clear and the temperature is above 10 degrees Fahrenheit.

The planetarium and observatory are on the second and fourth floor of the UW-Stevens Point Science Building, 2001 Fourth Ave., Stevens Point. Parking is available in Lot D behind the building and is free in all university lots after 7 p.m. and on weekends.

Learn more at www.uwsp.edu/physastr/plan_obs/Pages/default.aspx.