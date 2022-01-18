Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Michael Knauf and Taylor Kern announce the birth of their daughter Gracelyn Rayne, born Nov. 29, 2021. Gracelyn weighed 6 pounds.

Sheldon and Morgan Wendler announce the birth of their daughter Rylee Rae, born at 8:52 p.m. Nov. 30, 2021. Rylee weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces.

Zak and Michelle Kickhaver announce the birth of their daughter Lilly Ann, born at 10:28 a.m. Dec. 1, 2021. Lilly weighed 5 pounds, 4 ounces.

John and Kimberlee Axness announce the birth of their daughter Adrianna Kay, born Dec. 7, 2021. Adrianna weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces.

Mark and Alyssa VanderKooy announce the birth of their daughter Nora Joy, born at 3:11 a.m. Dec. 7, 2021. Nora weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces.

Keith Kearns and McKinley Hagenbucher announce the birth of their son Beau Anthony, born at 7:12 p.m. Dec. 9, 2021. Beau weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce.

Kyle and Diane Duncan announce the birth of their daughter Kylee Jean Anastasya, born at 2:31 p.m. Dec. 13, 2021. Kylee weighed 9 pounds, 12 ounces.

Trevor and Alexis Huven announce the birth of their son Miles Arlo, born at 1:29 p.m. Dec. 15, 2021. Miles weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces.

Tom and Erin Klos announce the birth of their son Jackson Robert, born at 7:21 a.m. Dec. 17, 2021. Jackson weighed 10 pounds, 3 ounces.

Jordan and Jennifer Schult announce the birth of their son Jordan Lee, born at 1:14 p.m. Dec. 17, 2021. Jordan weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces.

Tyler and Katie Kowalski announce the birth of their son Tatum Scott, born at 2:51 p.m. Dec. 25, 2021. Tatum weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces.

Andy and Morgan Hofmann announce the birth of their son Brayden Michael Richard, born at 6:58 p.m. Dec. 27, 2021. Brayden weighed 5 pounds, 5 ounces.

Brogan and Jackielou Albers announce the birth of their daughter Arwen Rocamura, born at 9:51 a.m. Dec. 28, 2021. Arwen weighed 6 pounds, 3 ounces.

Travis Dillman and Chelsey Maahs announce the birth of their son Calister James, born at 3:43 a.m. Dec. 27, 2021. Calister weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces.

Jeremy and Tracy Wawrzyniec announce the birth of their daughter Jaylyn Josephine, born at 2:33 p.m. Dec. 31, 2021. Jaylyn weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces.

Chad Hoemke and Alyssa Gale announce the birth of their daughter Raelynn Lea, born at 3:54 p.m. Dec. 20, 2021. Raelynn weighed 5 pounds, 9 ounces.

Kristen Ferg announces the birth of her son Merrick Earl, born at 12:24 p.m. Jan. 7, 2022. Merrick weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces.

Zachary Malone and Sarah Harrington announce the birth of their daughter Halia Gracelynn, born at 3:23 a.m. Jan. 14, 2022. Halia weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces.

Deakin Trotzer and Trinitee Elsinger announce the birth of their daughter Isabella Rein Marie, born at 1:13 p.m. Dec. 7, 2021. Isabella weighed 5 pounds, 11 ounces.

Matthew Cowart and Emily Buettner announce the birth of their son Kingston Cowart Dale, born at 5:19 a.m. Dec. 10, 2021. Kingston weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces.

Lucas and Cecilee Billman announce the birth of their daughter Savannah Lee, born at 12:06 a.m. Dec. 11, 2021. Savannah weighed 4 pounds, 11 ounces.

Kyle Diedrich and Samantha Schilling announce the birth of their daughter Merielle Eliana, born at 5:16 a.m. Dec. 16, 2021. Merielle weighed 6 pounds, 2 ounces.

Zach and Morgan Benes announce the birth of their son Calvin Jack, born at 3:36 p.m. Dec. 15, 2021. Calvin weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces.

Dylan and Sami Bouchard announce the birth of their son Owen Michael Joe, born at 3:25 a.m. Dec. 18, 2021. Owen weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces.

Daniel and Bethany Prazuch announce the birth of their son Nicholas Ottot, born at 5:03 p.m. Dec. 7, 2021. Nicholas weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces.

Calvin and Cheyenne Stoflet announce the birth of their son Rylann Patrick, born at 2:45 p.m. Dec. 8, 2021. Rylann weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces.

Gerald and Jessica Weiss announce the birth of their son Joseph Maximilian, born at 1:35 p.m. Dec. 13, 2021. Joseph weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces.

Banjamin and Katie Porter announce the birth of their daughter Clementine Jane, born at 4 a.m. Nov. 28, 2021. Clementine weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces.

Mathew and Victoria Abel announce the birth of their daughter Elanor Anne, born at 10:11 a.m. Nov. 30, 2021. Elanor weighed 5 pounds, 13 ounces.

Drew and Chasta Stotmeister announce the birth of their son Terrance James, born at 11:39 p.m. Nov. 29, 2021. Terrance weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces.

Matthew and Ashlee Karpinsky announce the birth of their daughter Nora Mae, born at 7:35 p.m. Dec. 2, 2021. Nora weighed 9 pounds, 3 ounces.

Stacy Groshek announces the birth of her daughter Lilyan Ally, born at 9:33 a.m. Dec. 6, 2021. Lilyan weighed 5 pounds, 15 ounces.

Demetrius Stokes and Hannah Halambeck announce the birth of their daughter Paris Rose, born at 6:27 a.m. Dec. 12, 2021. Paris weighed 8 pounds, 11 ounces.

Kyle Ritchie and Jordyn Gresen announce the birth of their son Rylan Trever.

Carlos Cabrera and Jessica Ladwig announce the birth of their daughter Delani Rosanna, born at 10:53 a.m. Dec. 18, 2021. Delani weighed 5 pounds, 3 ounces.

Nicholas and Kelsey Rudolph announce the birth of their son Calix Kenneth, born at 12:33 p.m. Dec. 22, 2021. Calix weighed 8 pounds, 12 ounces.

Tanner Mickelsen and Anna Huckbody announce the birth of their son Charlee Jay, born at 9:38 a.m. Jan. 3, 2022. Charlee weighed 8 pounds, 11 ounces.

Brad and Emilie Paul announce the birth of their son Avery, born at 5:34 p.m. Jan. 5, 2022. Avery weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces.