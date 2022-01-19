Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s featured cocktail is a crisp, fruity delight that we can’t wait to try. This is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club created by Penny Borchardt.

Cocktail of the Week: Orange Pineapple Margarita

2 oz. Tequila

1 oz. Triple Sec

1 oz. Orange Juice

2 oz. Pineapple Juice

1/2 oz. Lime Juice

Sugar

Pineapple, for garnish

To create this drink, dip the rim of a martini glass in sugar. Measure the liquids into a shaker to combine, then pour into the prepared glass. Garnish with pineapple, then serve and enjoy.

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.