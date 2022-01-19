Wausau Pilot & Review

SCHOFIELD – Grace Rentmeester scored with 2:47 left in the game to lift the Fox Cities Stars to a 4-3 win over the Central Wisconsin Storm in girls hockey action Tuesday at Greenheck Fieldhouse.

Central Wisconsin had its three-game winning streak snapped and falls to 13-3 this season.

Logan Crawford scored twice and Dru Sabatke added a goal for the Storm.

McKayla Zilisch had a hat trick for Fox Cities (14-1-1).

The Storm play at Medford on Friday at 6 p.m.

Stars 4, Storm 3

Fox Cities 1 2 1 – 4

Central Wisconsin 1 1 1 – 3

First period: 1. CW, Logan Crawford (Tristan Wicklund), 4:05; 2. FC, McKayla Zilisch, 14:49.

Second period: 3. CW, Dru Sabatke (Wicklund), 3:15; 4. FC, Zilisch, 15:51; 5. FC, Zilisch (Grace Rentmeester), 16:23.

Third period: 6. CW, Crawford (Gabi Heuser, Taylor Freidel), 7:36; 7. FC, Rentmeester, 14:13.

Saves: FC, Ella Sciborski 19; CW, Chloe Lemke 24.

Records: Fox Cities 14-1-1; Central Wisconsin 13-3.