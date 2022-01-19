Damakant Jayshi

Even as Wausau Fire officials continue working on securing a highly competitive federal grant that would allow for nine new firefighter paramedics, efforts to diversify the Department’s ranks and recruit Hmong employees continues.

The department will launch another recruitment process later this week that will be open for one month, Wausau Fire Chief Robert Barteck said.

Today, the Wausau Fire Department has 62 members, but none are Hmong, according to Barteck’s December report to the Wausau City Council’s Public Health and Safety Committee. The Hmong community constitutes more than 11% of Wausau’s population of nearly 40,000 people, as per 2020 U.S. Census figures.

“I am unsure why there has not been much interest in joining the Wausau Fire Department team in the past among minority groups,” Barteck said. “We are trying to learn what hurdles exist so we can assist potential candidates overcoming them.”

According to numbers provided by the Hmong American Center, the Wausau Police Department has five police officers among its roughly 90-member staff, while the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department has three Hmong employees among its staff of more than 200. The population of Marathon County is a little over 138,00 and Asians, most of them Hmong, constitute 6% of the overall population. Other area police departments fare the same on this front.

Barteck is working to secure funding through a Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response grant, a move that was approved last month by the Wausau City Council.

In an email, Barteck said the WFD has “proactively sought out opportunities to engage and recruit minorities through several conduits.” Among those efforts include reaching out to Hmong community through the Hmong American Center and its Executive Director Yee Leng Xiong, attending and recruiting at Hmong American and La Fiesta festivals and holding the first ever Wausau Fire Career Night in October 2021.

“In my opinion, we need to educate the public and those who are interested in the fire service as a trade in what the job is really like and what educational conduits exist to attain the required certifications to apply,” Barteck said. “North Central Technical College offers all of the educational requirements right here in Wausau.”

Barteck added the department is planning another Career Night in March or April and is partnering with Xiong and Hmong American Center “to help carry our message to the Hmong community that we are a great potential employer.”

“Wausau Fire Department will be a stronger organization and better prepared to meet the needs of the community when we are a reflection of the community,” Barteck said, adding that having bilingual staff would be an immense help during emergencies.

The highly competitive SAFER grant, which will award about 500 grants across the U.S., is due Feb. 4. Grant decisions are expected beginning in August and no later than Sept. 30. If successful, the fire department will have a 180-day recruitment window to hire the necessary staff. Barteck told the City’s Finance Committee on Jan. 11 that the work has already begun on an eligibility list to begin the recruitment process to ensure the department would meet the recruitment window necessary for the grant.

So far, no shortlist has been finalized.

“This January we started five new entry-level firefighter/paramedics that exhausted our list of qualified applicants,” Barteck said. “We will be opening a recruitment process later this week that will be open for applications for one month. Applicants must have Wisconsin Certified FFII, Hazardous Materials Operations level certified, and Wisconsin licensed or Nationally Registered EMT-Paramedic. Candidates also must provide proof of passing a Firefighter CPAT exam with the last year, and pass a physical and psychological exams.”

Damakant Jayshi is a reporter for Wausau Pilot & Review. He is also a corps member with Report for America, an initiative of GroundTruth Project that places journalists into local newsrooms. Reach him at damakant@wausaupilotandreview.com.