Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Wausau West scored three unanswered goals in the second period to break open a tie game and went on to defeat Marshfield 5-1 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference boys hockey contest Tuesday night at the Marathon Park Ice Arena.

West’s Connor Wendeall and Marshfield’s Tyler Reissmann exchanged goals in the first period as the teams played to a 1-1 tie.

West busted open the game in the second, with Thomas Gerum scoring twice and Cade Gruber adding another goal to give the Warriors a 4-1 lead.

Spencer Cooper added a goal midway through the third period to finish the scoring for West, which improves to 11-4-2 overall and remains perfect at 6-0 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference.

Cole Halvorsen made 40 saves in goal for Marshfield (8-7-1, 2-4 WVC).

Both teams play conference road games on Thursday with Marshfield traveling back to Wausau to take on Wausau East/Merrill at Marathon Park. West will be at D.C. Everest.

Marshfield 1 0 0 – 1

Wausau West 1 3 1 – 5

First period: 1. WW, Connor Wendell (Judah Leder, Tyler Cleveland), 2:09; 2. M, Tyler Reissmann (Noah Peterson), 11:33.

Second period: 3. WW, Thomas Gerum (Caden Bohlin), 1:52; 4. WW, Cade Gruber (Bohlin, Gerum), 8:03; 5. WW, Gerum (Bohlin, Tyler Skogstad), 11:50.

Third period: 6. WW, Spencer Cooper (Ray Reineck, Brody Brimacombe), 6:53.

Saves: M, Cole Halvorsen 40; WW, Adam Prokop 16.

Records: Marshfield 8-7-1, 2-4 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Wausau West 11-4-2, 6-0 Wisconsin Valley Conference.