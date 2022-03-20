Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Stable Hands Needs Volunteers! Join Stable Hands for their upcoming New Volunteer Orientation at the Therapy Center on Tuesday, March 29, from 6-7 p.m. Volunteer opportunities include horse leader, side walker, instructor assistant, maintenance and fundraising events. Email volunteer@stablehandstherapy.com to get involved.

Adopt a Classroom Supply Box Packing. United Way needs volunteer support to build supply boxes for the 58 area kindergarten classrooms participating in Adopt a Classroom this spring. Two shifts available on Wednesday, March 30: 9-noon or 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.Register by contacting Elizabeth at 715-298-5719, erobinson@unitedwaymc.org, or at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Lead Music or Art Classes for Area Teens. Do you have a passion for music or art? Keep Area Teens Safe is seeking volunteers to lead weekly music and art classes to kids 12–17 years of age. Art supplies will be provided. If you are interested in this opportunity, contact Kathleen Buckli at 715-298-5053 or director@katsinc.org.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Basics Needed. The Women’s Community needs the following items to stock their pantry: paper towels, tampons, laundry detergent and dish soap. For a complete list, see https://unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com. Donations can be dropped off Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at 3200 Hilltop Ave. in Wausau. Contact Allie at allie@womenscommunity.org or 715-842-5663 for questions.

Donate Furniture. New Beginnings is accepting quality large furniture the first and third Saturday of every month at the old JCPenny building from 10 a.m.-noon. Needs include new mattresses, bed frames, dressers, dining table and chairs and living room furniture. Items must be in good condition, upholstery without rips or tears. Contact info@newbeginningswi.org with questions.

Source: United Way of Marathon County