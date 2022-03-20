AP – Russian troops stepped up their bombardment of the besieged port city of Mariupol on Sunday, with Ukrainian officials saying a strike flattened an art school used as a shelter by hundreds of civilians.

Mariupol continues to bear some of the war’s greatest suffering. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy early Sunday accused Russia of war crimes over its siege, describing the attack on the city as “a terror that will be remembered for centuries to come.” In his nightly address to the nation, Zelenskyy said Ukraine is interested in peace, and that ongoing talks with Russia are “necessary.”

Pope Francis on Sunday denounced Russia’s “repugnant war” against Ukraine as “cruel and sacrilegious inhumanity.”

Here are some key things to know about the conflict:

WHAT’S HAPPENING IN MARIUPOL?

Mariupol, a strategic port on the Azov Sea, has been encircled by Russian troops, cut off from energy, food and water supplies, and has faced a relentless bombardment.

It has been cut off since the early days of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine launched on Feb. 24, with civilian life relegated to bomb shelters since then and aid groups saying it faces a humanitarian crisis. Russian forces have also cut off its access to the sea of Azov.

An adviser to Ukraine’s president said there was no immediate military help for Mariupol, saying the nearest forces able to assist were already struggling against Russian forces at least 100 kilometers (60 miles) away. Pitched battles continue around the Azovstal steel plant, one of the largest in Europe.

A special forces unit of the Ukrainian National Guard said that four Russian navy ships shelled the Azov Sea port on Sunday, as part of Russian military’s effort to “cynically destroy the Ukrainian city using all the arsenal available to it.” There was no immediate word on casualties from that incident.

In a statement, the Mariupol city council said Russian soldiers have forced several thousand residents — mostly women and children — to leave and be relocated to Russia. It didn’t say where in Russia and the AP could not immediately confirm the claim.

The city council said Sunday that nearly 40,000 people have used their own vehicles to flee the city via a humanitarian corridor over the past week — nearly 10% of its 430,000 population.

WHAT OF THE ART SCHOOL?

Details remain few in the immediate aftermath, but Ukrainian authorities said Sunday that the Russian military bombed an art school in Mariupol where about 400 people had taken refuge. The Associated Press could not independently verify the claim.

Local authorities said the building of Art School No. 12 was destroyed, and people may remain under the rubble. There was no immediate word on casualties.

The strike would follow a pattern of attacks on civilian refuges, after Russian forces on Wednesday also bombed a theater in Mariupol where civilians took shelter. The authorities said 130 people were rescued from the Donetsk Academic Regional Drama Theater but many more could remain under the debris.

WHAT DID POPE FRANCIS SAY?

In some of his strongest words yet since Russia’s invasion on Feb. 24, Francis on Sunday told thousands of people in St. Peter’s Square that every day brings more atrocities in what is a “senseless massacre.”

“There is no justification for this,” Francis said, in an apparent reference to Russia, which sought to justify its invasion as vital for its own defense. But Francis again stopped short of naming Russia as the aggressor. Pontiffs typically have decried wars and their devastating toll on civilians without citing warmongers by name.

“I feel great pain for those who don’t even have the chance to escape,’’ the pope added.

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN OTHER CITIES IN UKRAINE?

Authorities in the eastern city of Kharkiv say at least five civilians were killed in the latest Russian shelling, with the victims including a nine-year-old boy. Kharkiv has been under siege since the start of the Russian invasion and faced relentless Russian artillery.

Some 70 orphaned babies were evacuated from Sumy, another Ukrainian city under siege, in the northeast. The region’s governor said most of the infants require constant medical attention and will be taken to an unspecified foreign country.

In Mykolaiv, rescuers on Saturday searched the rubble of a marine barracks that was destroyed in an apparent missile attack a day earlier.

Around Kyiv, the northwestern suburbs of Bucha, Hostomel, Irpin and Moshchun were under fire Saturday, according to the Kyiv regional administration. It said Slavutich, 165 kilometers (103 miles) north of the capital, was “completely isolated.”

More than 6,000 people were able to evacuate along eight of 10 humanitarian corridors Saturday, said Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk. That figure included 4,128 people from Mariupol, who were taken to the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia.

ARE THERE NEW MILITARY DEVELOPMENTS?

The Russian military reported Sunday that it has carried out a new series of strikes on Ukrainian military facilities with long-range hypersonic and cruise missiles, a day after announcing it had used its latest hypersonic missile for the first time in combat.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said the Kinzhal hypersonic missile hit a Ukrainian fuel depot in Kostiantynivka near the Black Sea port of Mykolaiv. The strike marked the second day in a row that Russia used the Kinzhal, a weapon capable of striking targets 2,000 kilometers (1,250 miles) away at a speed 10 times the speed of sound.

HOW ARE UKRAINIAN REFUGEES FARING?

Thousands of refugees from Ukraine waited in long lines in the Polish capital of Warsaw to receive local identification papers that will allow them to move on with their lives.

Refugees started lining up by Warsaw’s National Stadium overnight to get the coveted PESEL identity cards that will allow them to work, go to school and get medical care or social benefits for the next 18 months.

Poland has taken in more than 2 million refugees from Ukraine — the bulk of more than 3.3 million people that the U.N. says have fled since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Hundreds of thousands have streamed into Hungary, Slovakia, Moldova and Romania.

HOW MANY CIVILIANS HAVE DIED IN UKRAINE?

That’s hard to say, with full casualty figures difficult to confirm during wartime. From the start of the war through Friday, the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 2,246 civilian casualties in the country, including 847 killed and 1,399 injured.

Ukrainian officials say thousands of civilians have been killed.

The office of Ukraine’s Prosecutor General reported Saturday that 112 children have been killed since the fighting started. More than 140 children have been wounded.

