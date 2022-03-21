Wausau Pilot & Review

Significant incidents reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department for the preceding week. Information provided each Monday by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department.

Lincoln County deputies were kept busy during Monday’s snow storm and Tuesday’s fog and icy road conditions. Deputies responded to 19 vehicles in the ditch and four property damage crashes.

USH 8 was closed down for about six hours Tuesday morning following a fatal motor vehicle crash. A 22 year old Eagle River woman was fatally injured as a result of the crash. The Wisconsin State Patrol handled the crash investigation.

A 43 year old Irma man was arrested Wednesday morning for first offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and going armed while intoxicated. The man was also cited for speeding in excess of the posted speed limit following a traffic stop on USH 51 south of Tomahawk.

A 27 year old Tripoli man was arrested Wednesday evening on charges of domestic disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping and two counts of felony bail jumping following a disturbance in the Town of Somo.

A 41 year old Merrill woman was stopped and cited for traveling 102 mph on USH 51 near County Rd V near Irma Thursday morning.

A 23 year old Merrill woman was arrested for domestic battery in the Town of Pine River following a disturbance at a residence.

A 34 year old Tripoli man was arrested on charges of Resisting/obstructing, second degree reckless driving, and cited for operating a motor vehicle after revocation and speeding following traffic stop Saturday evening.

A 33 year old Merrill woman was arrested for first offense driving while intoxicated Saturday evening on County Rd K north of Merrill.