Book-of-the-Month Club: “Confessions of a Domestic Failure” by Bunmi Laditan

Stop by the Athens Branch in April to pick up the Book-of-the-Month selection, along with some questions and comments to get you thinking more about the book. Ongoing throughout the month. Call 715-257-7292 for more info. MCPL Athens.

Marathon City Book Club: “Never Let Me Go” by Kazuo Ishiguro

April 11, 5:45 p.m. Join fellow readers in Marathon City for a discussion of Kazuo Ishiguro’s acclaimed novel. Call 715-443-2775 for more information. MCPL Marathon City.

Hatley Book Club: “The Maidens” by Alex Michaelides

April 12, 1 p.m. Join our Hatley staff and other book lovers for an engaging discussion of Alex Michaelides’s acclaimed newest novel. Discussion will be virtual, for now, but call for updates. For more information, call 715-443-2775. GoToMeeting (Online).

Virtual Book Club: “While Justice Sleeps” by Stacey Abrams

April 18, 2 p.m. Join the Mosinee Branch staff and other book lovers for an engaging, virtual discussion of the April book club selection, “While Justice Sleeps,” the 2021 novel by Stacey Abrams. For more information, call 715-693-2144. GoToMeeting (Online).

Stratford Book Club: “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig

April 20, 1 p.m. Join the Stratford Branch Library and fellow readers for a wonderful book club discussion of Haig’s acclaimed novel. Call 715-687-4420 for more information. MCPL Stratford.