Wausau Pilot & Review

The office of the City Clerk of Wausau has sent new absentee ballots for the April 5 election to 66 residents in the Wausau School District, it said in a statement on Monday.

Those residents received ballots for the wrong school district. The error, city officials said, was caused by redistricting after the 2020 Census.

“All electors with absentee requests on file in Wards 3, 5, and 7, received ballots with the D.C. Everest School Board race, when 66 electors should have received a ballot with the Wausau School Board Member and Referendum contests,” the statement said. “The local redistricting after the 2020 Census, created split wards 3, 5, and 7. A portion of each ward is in the Wausau School District and D.C. Everest Districts.”

The City Clerk’s office added the electors should vote and return the second ballot, “even if they voted and returned the ballot, they received last week.” Only the most recent ballot will be counted.

Interested electors can still request absentee ballots online at myvote.wi.gov, by mail, email, or fax until 5 p.m. on Mar 31. Early in person absentee voting is available Tuesday, Mar. 22, through Friday, Apr. 1 at the Clerk’s office at City Hall, 407 Grant Street, Wausau.