Wausau Pilot & Review

Concerts on the Square, a downtown Wausau summer staple, is back for 2022 with a series of artists slated to perform each Wednesday throughout the season.

2022 marks the 29th year of Concerts on the Square. Nearly 3,000 people gather each week to listen to live music, eat and drink with friends and enjoy the summer nights Wisconsin has to offer.

Concerts are held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. each Wednesday at The 400 Block. Food from local vendors will be available. The Wausau River District’s Dining on the Street event will coincide with concerts this year.

The lineup for 2022 includes the following entertainers:

JUNE 8: Brass Differential – Presented by Midwest Communications

JUNE 15: Kari Lynch Band – Presented by HoChunk Gaming Wittenberg

JUNE 22: Brad Emanuel Band – Presented by American Family Insurance

JUNE 29: Hip Pocket – Presented by Audi Wausau

JULY 6: The Northern Lights – Presented by Eye Clinic of Wisconsin

JULY 13: Johnny & The MoTones – Presented by Linetec

JULY 20: Unity the Band – Presented by SC Swiderski

JULY 27: Copper Box – Presented by Findorff

AUGUST 3: The Third Wheels – Presented by BMO Harris Bank

AUGUST 10: The Cougars – Presented by The Freeman Family

AUGUST 17: Brett Westgrove – Presented by Associated Bank

“We know how important our traditional events are to our community,” said Wausau Events Executive Director Alissandra Aderholdt, in a news release. “We are very excited to bring another summer filled with great entertainment to the heart of our city.”

For additional information on the Concerts on the Square Series or other events this summer, visit: www.wausauevents.org.