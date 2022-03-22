WAUSAU – The Center for the Visual Arts in downtown Wausau is hosting the annual competitive exhibit “Marawood Conference Art Exhibit.”

Featuring student artists from the Marawood School Conference, including Athens, Chequamegon, Edgar, Marathon, Phillips, Prentice and Stratford high schools, the exhibition is on display through March 26 in the Loft Gallery, 427 N. Fourth St. The CVA is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays.



All-Conference award winners were announced today, March 22. They are:

“Koi Fish Pond” by Gwen Bergman, ninth grade, Marathon High School

“Heart of Glass” by Kaydence Krabbe, 12th grade, Phillips High School

“Self Portrait: Growing a Creative Mind by Haylee Schreiber,” 12th grade, Edgar High School

“Burnt Out” by Claudia Lasiowski, 11th grade, Chequamegon High School

“The Lonely Peacock” by Kylee Goodrich, 12th grade, Rib Lake High School

“The Best of Both Worlds” by Alexia Harris, 11th grade, Chequamegon High School

“Derealization” by Ava Weix, 11th grade, Stratford High School

“The Cliff” by Ava Weix, 11th grade, Stratford High School

“The Beauty and Flaws” by Charlotte Gruetzmacher, 11th grade, Marathon High School

“Unforgettable” by AnnaMarie Aue, 11th grade, Auburndale High School

“Inside” by Grace Hulbert, 10th grade, Chequamegon High School

“Cruella” by Sofia Tylinski, 12th grade, Marathon High School



