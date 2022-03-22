STEVENS POINT – Some of the biggest moments of our lives are decided by algorithms – who gets the job, who gets into college, which dating candidates are available or which social media ads pop up. Learn more about these algorithms at a free lecture at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

Presented by New York Times best-selling author and data expert Cathy O’Neil, “Algorithms Don’t Predict the Future, They Cause the Future” will be held from 7-8:30 p.m. March 29. Attend in person at the Dreyfus University Center Laird Room or online by Zoom webinar.

In her talk, O’Neil will discuss the bias inherent in these algorithms, raise awareness of how our lives are impacted and how you can opt out. A book signing will follow the event featuring O’Neil’s book, “Weapons of Math Destruction: How Big Data Increases Inequality and Threatens Democracy.” Limited copies will be available at the University Store and Text Rental until 9 p.m. March 29

Learn more and register to attend at https://www3.uwsp.edu/citl/Pages/CathyONeil.aspx.

O’Neil is the founder/CEO of ORCAA, an algorithmic auditing company, a member of the Public Interest Tech Lab at the Harvard Kennedy School and a regular contributor to Bloomberg Opinion. Her new book, “The Shame Machine: Who Profits in the New Age of Humiliation,” will be released later this month.

She has been a professor at Barnard College and worked for the hedge fund D.E. Shaw and for Risk Metrics. In 2013 she co-wrote “Doing Data Science,” and in 2014 she launched a program in data journalism at Columbia University. She holds a doctorate in mathematics from Harvard University and was a postdoctoral student in the Massachusetts Institute of Technology mathematics department.