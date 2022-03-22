Wisconsin State Rep. Pat Snyder, R-Schofield, announced today his candidacy for re-election in the 85th Assembly District.

“We live in very challenging and frankly divisive times,” he said in a news release. “It seems our disagreements have become stronger and the challenges we face more daunting. This may mean your Thanksgiving table has been less full or your talks with neighbors less frequent, and that’s a regrettable loss for us all.

“But for those serving in or seeking elected office, higher stakes and more difficult issues make it that much more important to find a way to make headway.”

Snyder, who was first elected to the Assembly in 2016, said he hopes to help kids catch up in school after COVID, ensure parents can find childcare, address the opioid abuse epidemic and improve internet access for families and business while in office.

“That’s how we create a brighter future for our state and for our children and grandchildren, and that’s what I want to continue to do for you in Madison,” he said.

The Wisconsin State Assembly general election is on Nov. 8. A primary is scheduled for Aug. 9. The filing deadline is June 1.