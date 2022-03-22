WAUSAU – More than 180 Wausau area string orchestra students in grades 6 through 12 will perform in the Wausau Conservatory of Music’s Rock Infused Orchestra performance in early April.

After a day of rehearsals and classes the RIO students will perform rock and pop classics from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. April 2 at the Wausau West High School auditorium, 1200 W. Wausau Ave. The concert is free and open to the public.

“Students will rehearse and perform like touring artists, with matching gear, amplified sound and lighting, and backstage passes,” said Olivia Hill, executive director of the Wausau Conservatory of Music “We’re thrilled to have over 180 students joining us. This program is only possible because of the support and partnership of every single string teacher in the Wausau and D.C. Everest school districts. Our teachers are committed to reinvigorating our students through music, and RIO makes that happen!”

For more information, visit wausauconservatory.org or call 715-845-6279.