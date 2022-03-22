STEVENS POINT – Discover what is growing at University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s Schmeeckle Reserve this spring through new family nature programs in March and April.

Led by UW-Stevens Point students, all programs will be held outside. Dress for the weather. Meet at the woodchipped picnic area near the Pankowski Friends Amphitheater unless otherwise noted.

Participants are required to register ahead by emailing schmeeckle@uwsp.edu. Include the programs you want to attend, total in your group, your email address and phone number. Confirmations, cancellations or rain rescheduling information will be sent via email. Space is limited to 30 attendees each.

Save the date for the return of the spring candlelight hike, Schmeeckle: The Musical, to be held May 6, from 7-9:30 p.m.

The following programs will be offered this spring:

· Schmeeckle’s Fantastic Flora, March 29, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Explore ethnobotany, the study of a region’s plants, based on traditional knowledge of area tribal nations.



· Spring Time ‘Crime,’ March 31, 6-7 p.m. Which critters are guilty of digging, sneaking and rummaging as spring arrives? You be the judge. Meet at the amphitheater.

· Mighty Muskrat, April 2, 2-3 p.m. Dive into the powers of the supersecret muskrat who lives in the waterways of the reserve. Meet at the south shore beach of Lake Joanis.



· In-CAW!-parable Crows, April 5, 6-7 p.m. Crows have many tricks up their wings to thrive. Learn about their survival secrets.



· Give ‘em Shelter, April 7, 6-7 p.m. Learn about the history and adaptations of butterflies and the restoration efforts to improve their numbers. Meet at the amphitheater.



· Searching the Savanna, April 9, 2-3 p.m. Discover the history of the reserve’s oak savanna and the plants and animals that call it home.



· Notes of Spring, April 12, 6-7 p.m., Join the frog chorus and listen to their stories, songs and calls.



· Cattail Curiosities, April 14, 6-7 p.m. Learn about the many wonders of cattails, such as how they feed and protect many animal species.

A new all-season restroom building near the Schmeeckle Visitor Center parking lot is open for use.

Learn more at www.uwsp.edu/cnr-ap/schmeeckle.