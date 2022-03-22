Wausau Pilot & Review

Three local players earned honorable mention status on the 2021-22 Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association all-state girls basketball teams.

Wausau West’s Lexie White (Division 1), Mosinee’s Lexi Freiboth (Division 2) and Edgar’s Reagan Borchardt (Division 5) were honorable mention selections to the all-state teams, which had 10 first-team picks and honorable mention choices on five divisional team.s

White, a junior forward, was the Wisconsin Valley Conference Player of the Year and helped lead Wausau West to an undefeated conference championship. She averaged 16.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 assists per game for the Warriors, while shooting 47 percent from the field and 73 percent at the free throw line.

Freiboth, a first-team all-Great Northern Conference selection, was the second-leading scorer for Mosinee (9.8 points per game) as the Indians won the GNC championship. The 5-foot-6 senior guard led the team in assists at 6.4 per game and steals at 4.5 per contest.

Borchardt, a 5-foot-10 junior forward, helped Edgar to a WIAA Division 5 sectional berth and was a first-team all-Marawood South selection as she averaged 13 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 1.9 steals per game for the Wildcats.

Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-State Girls Basketball Teams

Division 1

First team: K.K. Arnold, jr., Germantown; Grace Grocholski, jr., Kettle Moraine; Alaina Harper, sr., Hartland Arrowhead; Lyric Johnson, sr., Hortonville; Emily LaChapell, sr., Appleton East; Jordan Meulemans, sr., De Pere; Kamp Peppler, sr., Hortonville; Annika Plummer, jr., Brookfield East; Demetria Prewitt, sr., Madison La Follette; Braelyn Torres, jr., Kettle Moraine; Allie Ziebell, so., Neenah.

Honorable mention: Avree Antony, jr., Sun Prairie; Sammi Beyer, jr., Appleton East; Claire Bjorge, so., De Pere; Makena Christian, fr., Hartford; MaKenzie Drout, jr., Kimberly; Madison Fitzgibbon, fr., Mequon Homestead; Lily Hansford, sr., Appleton East; Kate Huml, sr., Janesville Craig; Shae Kelley, so., Brookfield East; Alexa Kinas, so., Kaukauna; Paige Lambe, jr., Verona; Ellie Magestro-Kennedy, jr., Janesville Craig; Lauren Meudt, sr., Waunakee; Megan Murphy, jr., Verona; Lily Randgaard, sr., Kettle Moraine; Bella Samz, jr., Hartland Arrowhead; Naveah Thomas, jr., Kenosha Bradford; Rainey Welson, fr., Hortonville; Lexie White, jr., Wausau West; Emilie Wizner, sr., Germantown.

Division 2

First team: Sydney Cherney, so., Reedsburg; Trista Fayta, so., Green Bay Notre Dame; Gracie Grzesk, so., Green Bay Notre Dame; Sarah Hardwick, sr., Green Bay Notre Dame; Teagan Mallegni, so., McFarland; Mya Moore, sr., Milwaukee Pius XI Catholic; Sarah Newcomer, sr., Pewaukee; Meghan Schultz, jr., New Berlin West; Amy Terrian, fr., Pewaukee; Mahra Wieman, sr., Reedsburg; Gabby Wilke, so., Beaver Dam.

Honorable mention: Caitlin Behling, sr., South Milwaukee; Lexi Bugajski, jr., New Berlin Eisenhower; Helen Chen, sr., Menomonie; Trenna Cherney, sr., Reedsburg; Clare Diener, sr., Cedarburg; Lexi Freiboth, sr., Mosinee; Brynn Fuerstenberg, sr., New Berlin Eisenhower; Mallory Hoitnik, jr., Slinger; Emily Jaenke, jr., Fox Valley Lutheran; Tori Kostuck, sr., Milwaukee Pius XI Catholic; Emma Mommsen, sr., Menomonie; Kacey Ott, sr., Slinger; Julianna Ouimette, jr., Lakeland; Reagan Pahl, jr., Cedarburg; Avery Poole, sr., Monona Grove; Sophia Rampulla, jr., Union Grove; Anni Salettel, so., Beaver Dam; Eliana Sheplee, so., Rice Lake; Ashlyn Yow, sr., Waukesha West; Megan Ziesldorf, sr., Pewaukee.

Division 3

First team: Abbie Aalsma, sr., Waupun; Megan Alexander, sr., Freedom; Madilyn Dogs, jr., Kewaskum; Gracie Gopalan, so., Waupun; Sadie Jarmolowicz, jr., Freedom; Lily Krahn, sr., Prairie du Chien; Leah Lemke, sr., Wrightstown; Grace Lomen, sr., Waukesha Catholic Memorial; Kayl Petersen, so., Waupun; Grace Schmidt, sr., Watertown Luther Prep; Megan Schuman, jr., Brillion.

Honorable mention: Sydney Bartels, jr., Freedom; Katrina Budworth, jr., Prescott; Ja’cia Cunningham, sr., Milwaukee School of Languages; Syliva Fox, jr., Edgerton; Hattie Fox, jr., Osceola; Breah Golden, jr., Arcadia; Amber Rosse, sr., Madison Edgewood; Kate Gunderson, sr., Edgerton; Olivia Hoerl, sr., Chilton; Ayianna Johnson, jr., Jefferson; Julia Lokker, jr., Glendale Martin Luther; Sydney Lund, sr., Peshtigo; Anna McConkey, jr., West Salem; Brianna McCurdy, jr., St. Croix Falls; Keona McGee, so., Whitefish Bay Dominican; Camryn Nies, jr., Platteville; Bella Pitta, jr., Lake Mills; Tieryn Plasch, jr., Northwestern; Jordana Reisma, sr., Brown Deer; Grace Schisel, jr., New Holstein; Ashley Ternes, sr., Oostburg.

Division 4

First team: J.J. Barnes, fr., Racine The Prairie School; Bridee Burks, sr., Lancaster; Macy Donarski, jr., La Crosse Aquinas; Carly Drew, so., Westfield; Jada Eggebrecht, sr., Phillips; Nakiyah Hurst, sr., Milwaukee Academy of Science; Mallory Lindsey, sr., Mineral Point; Tierney Madigan, fr., Laconia; Lindsey Schadewalt, so., New Glarus; Blair Watters, sr., Mineral Point; Jacy Weisbrod, sr., La Crosse Aquinas.

Honorable mention: Lianna Baxter, sr., Oconto; Nevaiah Bell-Tenner, sr., Racine Lutheran; Ella Chambers, sr., Mineral Point; Abbie Dix, jr., Brodhead; Lalani Ellis, jr., Milwaukee Academy of Science; Maya Holzhueter, sr., Cambridge; Molly Johannes, sr., Laconia; Madisyn Kilboten, sr., Durand; Rachel Koenig, sr., Onalaska Luther; Brooke McCune, sr., Osseo-Fairchild; Emma Moseley, sr., Neillsville; Olivia Olson, fr., Cuba City; Paris Opelt, so., Neillsville; Allaina Robaidek, sr., Bonduel; Reese Rogowski, jr., Wittenberg-Birnamwood; Haddie Showen, fr., Westfield; Callie Smith, sr., Belleville; Raemalee Smith, jr., Ladysmith; Jaydin Vosters, Neenah St. Mary Catholic; Beautiful Waheed, jr., Milwaukee School of Languages.

Division 5

First team: Jorey Buwalda, jr., Randolph; Presley Buwalda, sr., Randolph; Brianna Dahl, sr., Albany; Lauryn Deetz, sr., Chippewa Falls McDonell; Grace Ganshert, sr., Argyle; Emme Golembiewski, sr., Northwood; Maddy Reichmann, sr., Wauzeka-Steuben; Ainara Sainz de Rozas, sr., Wisconsin Rapids Assumption; Lindsay Steien, jr., Blair-Taylor; Nora Tucker, jr., Bangor; Addy Verhagen, fr., Sheboygan Lutheran.

Honorable mention: Emily Berg, sr., Northwood; Reagan Borchardt, jr., Edgar; Emily Cooper, so., Chippewa Falls McDonell; Katelyn Esser, sr., Highland; Marah Gruen, so., Royall; Laney Halbach, sr., Hilbert; Laney Havlovitz, jr., Wild Rose; Kylee Hewitt, sr., Hurley; Marine Kahl, jr., Prairie Farm; Abby Katsma, sr., Randolph; Ellie Krawze, sr., Wabeno/Laona; Aliyah Langrehr, sr., Bangor; Brooke Lechleitner, sr., Lake Holcombe; Emily Loging, jr., Rio; Rachel Miller, sr., Highland; Maddie Rosen, sr., Clear Lake; Kara Sowinski, sr., Three Lakes; Meg Tarrell, sr., Highland; Lily Truchon, jr., South Shore; Tara Willnitz, jr. Black Hawk.