WAUSAU – Tom Segura has announced the third leg of his “I’m Coming Everywhere” world tour, and it includes a stop in Wausau.

The comedian podcast host will perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Grand Theater in downtown Wausau. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. March 25 at www.grandtheater.org or www.tomsegura.com/tour.

Segura is best known for his Netflix specials, “Ball Hog” (2020), “Disgraceful” (2018), “Mostly Stories” (2016) and “Completely Normal” (2014). Paste Magazine described him as “… having a natural and capable storytelling ability, one that lifts his narratives out of average anecdote fare and plants them firmly in

hilarious ground.”

Your Mom’s House Studios is home to his hit podcasts “Your Mom’s House,” which he co-hosts with his wife, comedian Christina Pazsitzky, as well as “2 Bears 1 Cave,” which he co-hosts with Bert Kreischer. Segura also has been featured in films and television.

When he isn’t performing on stage or recording a podcast, Segura is watching college football or waiting for college football to come back.

Tickets are available online at www.grandtheater.org, by phone at 715-842-0988, or in person at The Grand’s Ticket Office, 401 N. Fourth St., downtown Wausau. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.