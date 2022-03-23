From April 1-30, adults can pick up a free Grab & Go craft kit from any of the nine Marathon County Public Library locations. The kit will contain supplies for making a spring-inspired thimble bouquet pendant. Free and available while supplies last. For more info, call 715-261-7230.

Young writers between the ages of 9-18 are invited to submit original, unpublished poems for MCPL’s youth poetry contest through May 27. There’s no limit on the length, and each person can enter two poems. Entrants must be Marathon County residents. Submit entries to poetry@mcpl.us or drop them off in person at any MCPL location. Winners will receive recognition and prizes. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

From April 1-30, the library will offer a free Grab & Go kit for kids at all nine of its locations! Each kit will contain supplies for making stained glass-like art pieces using cardstock and colored cellophane! Kits are free and available while supplies last and can be picked up any time the library is open. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Join the library for Family Story Time online. On April 5, we’ll read stories featuring shadows! Plus, learn about the Grab & Go kit available for kids at all MCPL locations throughout April and come along on a virtual field trip of the newest exhibit at the Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum. A new story time is posted every Tuesday at 10 a.m. on MCPL’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/MCPLWausau, but you can watch any time! Free. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

The library and Extension Marathon County will offer virtual classes on soil health and composting on April 6 from 10-11 a.m., with the class repeated again that evening from 6-7 p.m. Both classes will be conducted via the Zoom app. Attendees can attend the session virtually via webcam or by phone. Free, with registration required. For more info or to register, visit https://www.mcpl.us/events/10744.

Join the library for Family Story Time online! On April 12, we’ll read fun (and scrumptious!) stories about cupcakes. Plus, viewers can sing along to a catchy cupcake rhyme. A new story time is posted every Tuesday at 10 a.m. on MCPL’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/MCPLWausau, but you can watch any time. Free. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Join the library for Family Story Time online! On April 19, kids and families can hear library staff read books about making the most out of a rainy day. Plus, viewers can learn some signs in American Sign Language. A new story time is posted every Tuesday at 10 a.m. on MCPL’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/MCPLWausau, but you can watch any time. Free. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Acclaimed children’s book author and illustrator Matthew Forsythe will offer a virtual reading of his new book “Mina” on April 23 from 11-11:30 a.m., via Zoom. “Mina” is about a mouse who is certain the pet squirrel her father brought home is, in fact, a cat – and is none too happy about it! The book is a sequel of Forsythe’s 2019 book “Pokko and the Drum.” Free. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Join the library for Family Story Time online. On April 26, the stories will all feature clay and artistic clay creations. A new story time is posted every Tuesday at 10 a.m. on MCPL’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/MCPLWausau, but you can watch any time. Free. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

In-person family story times are back at the library! Hear stories read by library staff members and sing along to catchy songs on April 27 from 10-10:30 a.m. and again on April 28 from 10-10:30 a.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Story time will be held on the lawn outside the library and attendees are asked to bring their own chairs or blankets. For more info, call 715-261-7220.