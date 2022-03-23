Wausau Pilot & Review

Officials are urging the public’s assistance locating a missing 54-year-old woman last seen on March 21 in the Langlade County village of Polar.

Police say Terrie Markgraf left her home before 5 p.m. Monday driving a black 2018 Jeep Cherokee with license number 555-YBA. Markgraf left her cell phone at home and headed eastbound on Hwy. 64, police said. The vehicle does not have UConnect enabled, so police are unable to track the Jeep.

Officials say Markgraf, who was experiencing significant health issues in recent weeks and could have cancer, made a comment to her husband that raised alarm bells – that she would “rather not know” than deal with cancer. She has multiple medical appointments set for the next two weeks.

Markgraf is known to carry a handgun in her purse, but family members say they believe all firearms are accounted for, according to an update released Wednesday morning. Terrie has a tribal tattoo on her upper left shoulder, and another tribal-type tattoo on her lower back.



Family members say she could travel to her daughter’s home in Little Chute, the Mountain area in Oconto County, or rural eastern Langlade County.

If located, please use caution, check welfare, and advise Sgt. Mike O’Neill or Detective Sgt. Justin Grones at the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office at 715-627-6419.